Maxey breaks out for 38 points, 76ers beat Raptors in Game 1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, left, reacts to his three-pointer as Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet, right, looks on during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    1/4

    Maxey breaks out for 38 points, 76ers beat Raptors in Game 1

    Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, left, reacts to his three-pointer as Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet, right, looks on during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam makes his move during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    2/4

    Maxey breaks out for 38 points, 76ers beat Raptors in Game 1

    Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam makes his move during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey dunks the ball during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    3/4

    Maxey breaks out for 38 points, 76ers beat Raptors in Game 1

    Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey dunks the ball during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet, left, looks to make his move against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    4/4

    Maxey breaks out for 38 points, 76ers beat Raptors in Game 1

    Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet, left, looks to make his move against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, left, reacts to his three-pointer as Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet, right, looks on during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam makes his move during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey dunks the ball during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet, left, looks to make his move against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Raptors
    Toronto Raptors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia 76ers
    Philadelphia 76ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joel Embiid
    Joel Embiid
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyrese Maxey
    Tyrese Maxey
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Scottie Barnes
    Scottie Barnes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Tyrese Maxey had the breakout game of his young career, scoring 21 of his playoff career-high 38 points in the third quarter to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 on Saturday night.

James Harden had 22 points and 14 assists in his first Eastern Conference playoff game as a Sixer. Joel Embiid, the NBA scoring champion, had 19 points and 15 rebounds. They combined to only make 11 of 32 shots from the floor.

Tobias Harris scored 26 points for the Sixers, trying to get past the second round for the first time since 2001. They host Game 2 on Monday.

The opener belonged to Maxey. The 21-year-old Maxey is the youngest Sixer ever to score at least 30 points in a playoff game.

Sixers fans roared for ''Maxey! Maxey! Maxey!'' after each electrifying play -- and he crammed a season's worth into the third as he dismantled the Raptors.

He swished a 32-footer late in the period for a 20-point lead and sent his teammates on the bench into a frenzy. The Raptors were stunned and had no answer for him: Maxey made 7 of 8 shots overall, both 3s and all five free throws in 12 minutes.

Whew!

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points for the Raptors, who lost rookie Scottie Barnes to an ankle injury to worsen what was already a miserable night. OG Anunoby scored 20 and Fred VanVleet added 18.

The Sixers took control in the first 24 minutes and Maxey stepped on the gas in the third against a team that won the season series 3-1 (with Embiid and Harden in the lineup for the last two).

Maxey, the 6-foot-2 bundle of energy out of Kentucky, led the fast start early with a pair of 3s and 10 quick points that had the Sixers rolling with a double-digit lead.

The Sixers are Embiid and Harden's team, and as they go, so go the Sixers. But Maxey gives the 76ers a Big 2 3/4 and was more than just an able replacement for the traded Ben Simmons.

Maxey emerged as a reliable scoring option -- 18.7 points and 48% on 3s after the All-Star break -- and was on target from tipoff against Toronto. He made 6 of 10 shots and his 15 points in the first half were one shy of matching his playoff high set last season in Game 6 against Atlanta.

Ah, yes. Atlanta. The Hawks series still had Philly on edge this week, as the stench of three home losses and a second-round exit as the No. 1 seed wafted into this season.

The Raptors inched within 11 in the third but Harden -- the bold trade deadline acquisition made for these moments -- buried a 3 and a layup.

Harden then heaved a two-handed bounce pass from midcourt that Maxey caught in stride for a high-flying, reverse layup. The Sixers led by 18, Toronto called a timeout and the Philly crowd went wild. Maxey hit another 3 and it was 91-76.

The Raptors only seriously challenged late in the first half. Embiid was hit with a flagrant after he clobbered Barnes on a drive. Barnes made 1 of 2 free throws and the Raptors scored off his miss to pull to 48-42.

Embiid, though, made the Raptors pay moments later. He sneered on a bucket and forced VanVleet (who fouled out in the fourth) to his third foul. Embiid converted the three-point play for a 57-42 lead.

Maxey took it from there.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Barnes grabbed his left foot and was in apparent pain after Embiid stepped on his foot in the fourth. He needed help to the locker room. Barnes, a top contender for Rookie of the Year, averaged 15.3 points in 74 games. ... F Thaddeus Young left with a sprained left thumb

TIP-INS

Raptors: Had just two offensive rebounds in the first half. ... Chris Boucher also fouled out.

76ers: Rapper Meek Mill and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. sat courtside. ... Turned the ball over on the first possession of the second half. ... Matisse Thybulle had three points in 19 minutes. He won't be available for Games 3 and 4 in Toronto because he's not fully vaccinated.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Lionel Messi philanthropy

    Here’s how Lionel Messi gives back.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provi

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for