Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsuonda Race Monster Trucks in Austria

After seeing Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda race micro jet boats in Miami, we now get another installment of Red Bull's “(Un)Serious Race Series” featuring Tsunoda and F1 World Champion Max Verstappen.

The two drivers head to Erzberg Mine in Austria where a custom track is set up with various obstacles for two massive mega trucks. The trucks are fitted with 500 horsepower engines and the wheels alone weigh over 700 KG. After testing out the beastly vehicles, the two compete in a time trail before going wheel-to-wheel. The trucks look particularly big when pictured next to Tsunoda who's F1's shortest driver.

"Yuki has a weight advantage," Verstappen jokes.

"Max had misfires. Maybe that's also because I gave his engine a sip of water," chimes Tsunoda.

Watch the race between the two Red Bull drivers above to see who comes out on top.

