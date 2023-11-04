Max Verstappen wins São Paulo sprint race while Lewis Hamilton struggles

Photograph: André Penner/AP

Max Verstappen won the sprint race for the São Paulo Grand Prix with a superb drive for Red Bull at Interlagos. The world champion made the difference in the opening seconds of the race to take the lead into turn one. Once out front he was in control confidently beating the McLaren of Lando Norris into second and his teammate Sergio Pérez into third at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were in fourth and seventh for Mercedes, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fifth.

Related: F1 sprint races need a reboot: reverse grids or $1m prize could be the spark | Giles Richards

For Verstappen it was another dominant drive in the style with which he has dominated the season and taken his third title. It is his seventh sprint race victory after he won at the British Grand Prix in 2021 and at Imola and Austria last season; and then once more in Austria, Belgium and the US this year. He has been repeatedly critical of the format but has demonstrated great command in it since it was introduced.

Verstappen took the lead with a dive past Norris into turn one off the start and had the place as they entered the corner, while Hamilton and Russell enjoyed similarly dramatic starts. They both swept past Pérez and Russell went one better to take second from Norris on the opening lap.

Pérez and Hamilton jousted for fourth, with the Mexican claiming the place back on lap four. Norris and Russell went at one another but with the McLaren driver showing superb race pace, he swiftly took second back. It was a frenetic opening third, with Pérez and Russell then vying with one another, swapping places with DRS with the Red Bull driver making it stick to take third on lap 10.

Norris did manage to stay with Verstappen, under two seconds behind, but the world champion was in control and the McLaren could not quite bridge the gap.

Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhone or the Google Play store on Android by searching for 'The Guardian'.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the Menu button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sport notifications.

Story continues

Hamilton however appeared to be struggling with a lack of grip in the final third, dropping down the order to seventh. Out in front at the business end, the racing was done. Once the top five were in place for the final laps they were set, Verstappen taking the flag with ease.

With Verstappen and Red Bull having already wrapped up both titles, the fight for the remaining places remains tight. Hamilton now trails Pérez by 24 points for second place and will start the GP from fifth on the grid, in front of the Mexican who was ninth. Two races remain after this weekend’s meeting, at Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi.

This is the sixth and final sprint race weekend of the year. F1 adopted a new format for the sprint this season, with qualifying for the grand prix on Friday and Saturday’s sprint race preceded by a special sprint shootout qualifying session in the morning to decide its grid. Both events on a Saturday are now standalone and have no bearing on the GP but there is still considerable dissatisfaction with the format and the sport is in discussions to potentially revamp it again for next season.

Proposed changes include returning qualifying to Saturday afternoon preceded by the sprint race; or making the sprint a completely standalone competition not playing a part in the world championship but with points awarded toward the sprint champion who would receive a large financial prize and, within this new structure, even employing reverse grids.