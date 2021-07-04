Max Verstappen Wins Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Finishes Fourth
Red Bull's Max Verstappen on Sunday, won the Austrian Grand Prix. Valterri Bottas of Mercedes and Lando Norris of McLaren finished second and third, respectively. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton secured a fourth-place finish.
Check Formula One's tweet:
MAX VERSTAPPEN WIIINS!
Win number FIVE of 2021, this time in front of the Orange Army!
Bottas comes home in second, with Norris completing the podium#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/735D4rMW88
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 4, 2021
