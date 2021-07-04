Max Verstappen Wins Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Finishes Fourth

Red Bull's Max Verstappen on Sunday, won the Austrian Grand Prix. Valterri Bottas of Mercedes and Lando Norris of McLaren finished second and third, respectively. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton secured a fourth-place finish.

 

Check Formula One's tweet:

