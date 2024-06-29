Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix sprint race ahead of Piastri and Norris

Max Verstappen celebrates winning the sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix - Reuters/Leonhard Foeger

Max Verstappen produced an impressive defensive display to hold off Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris and win Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris briefly wrested the lead off Verstappen on the fifth of 23 laps at a sun-cooked Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

But Verstappen swatted Norris aside at the next corner before crossing the line 4.6 seconds clear of Piastri with Norris having to settle for third.

George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. Lewis Hamilton started sixth and finished in the same position.

Verstappen’s win sees him extend his lead in the world championship standings from 69 points to 71 ahead of qualifying later on Saturday to determine the grid for Sunday’s main event.

“That was spicy, but a good result,” said Verstappen on the radio.

Verstappen beat Norris to pole by just 0.093 seconds before keeping the McLaren man behind him on the short blast to the opening corner.

Rather than taking on Verstappen, Norris had his mirrors occupied by team-mate Piastri with the Briton forced to go defensive at Turns 3 and 4.

Further back and Russell slipped one place to fifth after Sainz muscled ahead of the Mercedes man. Russell would get his man back on lap eight.

By the end of the opening lap, Verstappen held a nine-tenths advantage over Norris but the 24-year-old from Glastonbury was able to keep in DRS range.

On lap three, Norris was crawling all over the back of Verstappen’s Red Bull and the triple world champion had to place his machine on the apexes of the third and fourth bends to keep his rival at bay.

Norris had another look around the outside of Verstappen at Turn 4 on the next tour, only for his rival to deliver another impressive rearguard showing.

On to lap five and Norris launched his McLaren down the inside of Verstappen at the third bend to take the lead. But Norris carried too much speed into the corner, allowing Verstappen to carry the momentum into Turn 4 and fight his way back ahead. Piastri was also able to scramble past Norris as the Englishman suddenly dropped from first to third.

Piastri was unable to match Verstappen’s speed and, as the Dutchman extended his lead, the spotlight turned to the battle for second between the two McLaren team-mates.

Norris kept Piastri honest until the chequered flag but could not find a way past, finishing seven tenths adrift.

“It was a good first lap but once the DRS opens it is difficult to get out of it,” said Verstappen. “We had a few exciting battles but once I cleared the DRS I could focus on my own race.

“We had to work to win that race, and tomorrow there will be things to work on. It will be interesting to see how that evolves.”

Norris said: “There were things I should have done better in my battle with Max. I had to make the most of the opportunity (on lap five) and then I messed it up and the left the door open (to Verstappen) like an amateur.

“I needed to do a better job today and I did something a bit silly which was stupid of me.

“But the pace of the car was strong. I am not sure we had the pace to go with Max but tomorrow is another day and we will try again.”

Qualifying for Sunday’s 71-lap Grand Prix takes place at 4pm local time (3pm BST).

Top eight who scored points in the sprint

Max Verstappen 8pts Oscar Piastri 7pts Lando Norris 6pts George Russell 5pts Carlos Sainz 4pts Lewis Hamilton 3pts Charles Leclerc 2pts Sergio Perez 1pt

Austrian Grand Prix sprint race: As it happened

12:05 PM BST

George Russell, who finished fourth, speaking to Sky

It was one of the more interesting Sprint races for me with the battle at the front and then Carlos. As soon as I passed Carlos, I couldn’t break the DRS for a few laps but it was OK. McLaren are still ahead but nice to see we are ahead of Ferrari. We will be making a few changes but the car is in a good place. We seem to be a tenth-and-a-half behind Max and the McLarens.

11:59 AM BST

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella speaking to Sky

"A good day so far."



Andrea Stella reacts to a double McLaren podium in the sprint race 🟠🟠 pic.twitter.com/pnZCR80M6P — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 29, 2024

11:57 AM BST

Anthony Davidson on Sky

[Oscar] Piastri capitalised on [Lando] Norris’ defence against [Max] Verstappen. It was a brilliant move from Piastri around the outside at Turn Six. But for our viewing pleasure, it wasn’t the best move because Norris had the speed and that cat and mouse could have continued without Piastri overtaking Norris. I think the final area for Piastri to improve on is in the race. I think Lando has better tyre management and that came into play later in the race.

11:56 AM BST

Constructor standings after sprint

11:54 AM BST

Driver standings after the sprint

11:52 AM BST

Top eight who scored points in the sprint

Max Verstappen 8pts Oscar Piastri 7pts Lando Norris 6pts George Russell 5pts Carlos Sainz 4pts Lewis Hamilton 3pts Charles Leclerc 2pts Sergio Perez 1pt

11:48 AM BST

Quotes from sprint winner Max Verstappen

It was a good first lap but once the DRS opens, it was very hard to get out of it. A few exciting battles as well but once we cleared the DRS, I could do my own race and it was better. You could see they had two cars pushing flat-out trying to make it difficult for me. A few things to think about we can do better for tomorrow because it’s a longer race and harder for the tyres. It will be interesting to see how that evolves.

Max Verstappen wins the sprint - Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

11:45 AM BST

The thoughts of Oscar Piastri, who finished second

I finished one place higher than I started but just didn’t quite have the pace in the second half of that one. I thought Max and Lando were going to pave the way for me to come through at one point, but not quite. There are things to look at for this afternoon and for tomorrow’s race but we’ll definitely take the points – a really good haul compared to the other teams around us. I could see that they were battling quite hard and into Turn 4 I saw the move was quite late and I knew that there’d be an opportunity on the exit. I was hoping I would get both but just bided my time and tried my best. I think I had probably one opportunity to try to get Max the lap after but just didn’t quite have the pace after that. Being patient at the start paid off a bit.

11:43 AM BST

Third-place Lando Norris speaking post-race

"I had to make the most of my opportunity and then I messed it up" 😕



Lando on his early Sprint battle with Max ⚔ pic.twitter.com/C4wMEuEujE — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 29, 2024

11:34 AM BST

Top five

Max Verstappen Oscar Piastri Lando Norris George Russell Carlos Sainz

11:33 AM BST

Verstappen wins

The Dutchman comes across the line and wins the sprint in Austria to please the many Dutch fans in attendance. Piastri comes home in second and his teammate Norris finishes third.

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS #F1SPRINT IN SPIELBERG!!! 🤩



Oscar Piastri holds on to finish P2 ahead of Lando Norris 👏#F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/easKAgPAMj — Formula 1 (@F1) June 29, 2024

11:32 AM BST

Lap 23 of 23- Final lap

We have just begun the last lap and Verstappen’s lead out in front is over four seconds. Norris is right behind his teammate.

11:30 AM BST

Lap 20 of 23- Hamilton right behind Sainz

The Mercedes driver, who will be replacing Sainz at Ferrari next season, has DRS but has yet to get past the Spaniard. Sainz does not have DRS behind Russell.

Sainz is holding off Hamilton for now - Joe Klamar/Getty Images

11:28 AM BST

Lap 18 of 23- Track limits

Norris has had his second warning for track limits so he needs to be a little careful now.

11:26 AM BST

Lap 17 of 23- Verstappen pulling away

The Dutchman’s lead is up to nearly three seconds ahead of Piastri, who has Norris within a second of him.

11:23 AM BST

Lap 15 of 23- Norris closes up behind Piastri

Lando will still be annoyed that he dropped from first to third but he is now closing back up behind his teammate. Piastri does not have DRS to Verstappen but Norris does behind him. The two McLarens are considerably ahead of those behind. Verstappen is a couple of seconds ahead of Piastri.

The McLarens are two and three - Clive Rose/Getty Images

11:19 AM BST

Lap 12 of 23- Piastri drops out of DRS range

Verstappen is now more than a second ahead of Piastri, which means the Australian has now lost the DRS to the Dutchman. Norris does not have DRS behind his teammate either.

11:17 AM BST

Lap 10 of 23- Top five

Verstappen Piastri Norris Russell Sainz

11:15 AM BST

Lap 8 of 23- Russell past Sainz

The Mercedes man has DRS behind the Ferrari and gets past him fairly easily before the entry into turn four to take fourth place, which is where he started.

11:13 AM BST

Lap 5 of 23- Big battle at the front

Norris sends it up the inside of turn three and takes first. But Verstappen retakes first place into turn four. As the top two battle, Norris’ teammate comes Piastri comes past Norris into second.

WHAT A BATTLE THIS 🤯⚔



Max, Lando and Oscar are all fighting for the lead of this Sprint! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nIhvML7pYZ — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 29, 2024

11:10 AM BST

Lap 3 of 23- Norris in DRS range of Verstappen

Lando has kept within a second of Verstappen so he has DRS on the Dutchman.

11:09 AM BST

Lap 2 of 23- Alpines dropping

It has been a terrible start for the Alpines of Ocon and Gasly, who both started in the top ten but have dropped out.

11:08 AM BST

Lap 1 of 23- Verstappen keeps the lead

The Dutchman maintains his lead with a decent start. Piastri was fighting his teammate Norris up to turn three but the latter keeps second. Sainz has got ahead of Russell.

At the end of the second formation lap Albon came into the pits to avoid his car overheating.

IT'S LIGHTS OUT FOR THE SPRINT IN AUSTRIA 🚥⚡ pic.twitter.com/ORplg7MNuK — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 29, 2024

11:06 AM BST

Off we go

The lights go out and the sprint is go, go, go!

11:04 AM BST

Aborted start

The green flag is waved at the back but the start has been aborted so we have an extra formation lap. No-one seems to have an issue so that is a strange one.

11:00 AM BST

Formation lap

The drivers are making their way around the circuit on the formation lap. Everyone has opted for the medium tyres. No-one has decided to go rogue and buck the trend.

10:58 AM BST

Reminder of the sprint race

It is a 100km race (24 laps around this circuit) and you have free choice of tyre. There is no mandatory stop and points are awarded from first (eight points) down to eighth (one point).

10:54 AM BST

Max Verstappen speaking to Sky

We were quick over one lap. We don’t really know how quick we are over the race stint. I think what we see today will also be very important for tomorrow, so hopefully we have some pace against McLaren. Mercedes looked good on their long runs, so it will be quite interesting. I’m not too worried about it. I will do my best and we will see where we end up.

10:52 AM BST

Sprint nearly upon us

It is just under ten minutes until we are under way in the sprint in the Austrian sunshine.

10:51 AM BST

Lando unwell

He starts from second for the sprint today but Lando Norris has admitted he is still feeling under the weather. He has just told Sky Sports he has been feeling unwell for a couple of weeks now but also said that he is not going to use it as an excuse.

10:45 AM BST

Former strategy engineer Bernie Collins on Sky

It’s one tyre for the session. Which tyre do you go on? Do you choose a soft to get a better getaway from the line? Or does that require too much management at turn one? Medium probably overall is preferred. But I just spoke to someone and they said maybe the hard allows you to push harder and have less management, so everything is on the table during this Sprint.

10:41 AM BST

Sprint in 20 minutes!

10:41 AM BST

Martin Brundle on Sky

On Pierre Gasly:

I think he wants to settle there and make it longer term. He’s a deep thinker and I’m really impressed with his logic and the way he calmly worked through. And I think he’s an asset if Alpine can find him some downforce.

On who will be Gasly’s team-mate at Alpine:

There’s talk that Flavio is pushing hard to get Sainz there. I think Sainz has to sign for the best team he can find, with a one-year exit clause just in case something pops up at Red Bull or Mercedes. Toto Wolff says he highly rates Sainz but doesn’t want to take him at the moment. If not I think Jack Doohan has a great chance there.

10:37 AM BST

Starting grid for the sprint

10:33 AM BST

Constructor standings

10:29 AM BST

Driver standings ahead of the sprint

10:26 AM BST

Driver news

With still a number of seats for next year up for grabs, there is going to be plenty of driver news over the coming weeks and months. We are yet to find out where Carlos Sainz will be driving next season but we did have some news this week over the futures of two drivers. Pierre Gasly has re-signed at Alpine and unsurprisingly Lance Stroll has signed a new deal at Aston Martin. Flavio Briatore is back at Alpine so who might he want at the team to replace the outgoing Esteban Ocon? Could he look to lure Sainz to Alpine or will he give a shot to Jack Doohan, whose dad Mick has strong links to Briatore?

Pierre Gasly is staying at Alpine - Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

10:21 AM BST

Verstappen’s pole lap for the sprint

F1 ASMR 👂🔊



Relive Max's Sprint qualifying pole lap ⬇ pic.twitter.com/8IQCSu7SGw — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 29, 2024

10:18 AM BST

Drivers arriving

10:15 AM BST

Sprint preview

It is sprint day in Austria as Max Verstappen starts from pole position. The Dutchman finished under a tenth clear of Lando Norris in an incredibly tight tussle. We have been treated to a number of great battles already this season between Verstappen and Norris and we are going to have another one in this sprint today. Verstappen was delighted to secure pole for the sprint ahead of Norris.

“It is great to be first here in front of basically my home fans my home grand prix, it has been a good day so far. It has been nice to drive the car. Immediately it was well balanced.

“Of course you make some small changes before spring qualifying and everything has been working really well.”

Despite qualifying for the sprint in second, Norris admitted he did not feel entirely comfortable in sprint qualifying.

“I never got quite comfortable probably until my final lap, so I’m happy with that.

“It’s close as it has been for the whole year, so no difference, but that must have been a nice lap by Max and it’s a good position for the race.”

It is sprint day in Austria - Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Norris will have his teammate Oscar Piastri behind him in third. Mercedes’ George Russell will start from fourth with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz fifth. Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc had a disastrous sprint qualifying three (SQ3); as the drivers emerged from the pit-lane at the end of SQ3 for their one and only flying laps, Leclerc’s car went into anti-stall and the engine then stopped. He managed to get the car going again but failed to cross the line in time to set a flying lap.

Lewis Hamilton, who will start sixth, described the session as “pretty disastrous”.

“I wasn’t in the mix at all, the whole session was pretty disastrous from our point of view,” Hamilton said.

“Practice was good, the car felt good, I don’t think we had the pace to be on pole, but very bad laps. I don’t think overtaking is mega here, but we’ll give our best. It’s usually not such an eventful race, so I think the focus will be mostly on getting a better qualifying tomorrow.”

With the drivers leaving it late to set their times in SQ3, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was one of those compromised on his out-lap as he fought with the two Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly to get to the line in time before the chequered flag came out. Perez will start the sprint from seventh.

Strap yourselves in for an exciting sprint race in Austria.