F1 title permutations: How can Max Verstappen win the F1 championship at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix today?

Max Verstappen can clinch his maiden Formula 1 world title at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix today, but he has his work cut out.

An eight-point advantage heading into the penultimate round of the 2021 season means the Red Bull star is capable of sealing the Drivers’ Championship in Jeddah.

The Dutchman needs to put 26 points, or more, between himself and Hamilton ahead of the final race in Abu Dhabi to ensure that GP is a dead rubber.

The Mercedes star could draw level from a 26-point deficit at Yas Marina but, if they finish level, Verstappen will claim the world title on countback thanks to his higher number of race wins this year - currently standing at nine to seven.

After qualifying, Verstappen will need to produce a sensational race on Sunday if he is to secure the title.

Hamilton will start on pole with teammate Valtteri Bottas also on the front-row, after Verstappen crashed out at the final corner as he looked certain to take pole.

The Dutchman will start third, and have to hope that his car suffered no serious damage after going into the wall.

Verstappen can win the world championship in Jeddah with any of the following scenarios.

Verstappen finishes first and claims the fastest lap point, with Hamilton sixth or lower.

Verstappen finishes first and does not claim the fastest lap point, with Hamilton seventh or lower.

Verstappen finishes second and claims the fastest lap point, with Hamilton tenth or lower.

Verstappen finishes second and does not claim the fastest lap point, with Hamilton not scoring a point.

In addition, Mercedes can win the F1 Constructors’ Championship in Saudi Arabia if they can grow their five-point lead over Red Bull by another 40 points.

