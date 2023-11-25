Advertisement

Max Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi GP pole as Lewis Hamilton struggles to 11th

Luke Slater
·22 min read
Max Verstappen celebrates after taking pole position for the season-ending 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Max Verstappen took pole position for the season-ending 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Shutterstock/Ali Haider

Lewis Hamilton said there was something wrong with his Mercedes after he qualified only 11th for Sunday’s season finale in Abu Dhabi.

As Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position for the final race of his all-conquering campaign – with Charles Leclerc second and Oscar Piastri third – Hamilton was left starting at another poor performance in his underperforming machinery.

The seven-time world champion, facing up to a second season without a victory, finished six tenths behind Verstappen and a third-of-a-second back from team-mate George Russell, who qualified fourth.

Hamilton’s failure to progress to Q3 – as he gloomily predicted here on Friday night – leaves the fight between Mercedes and Ferrari for second place in the constructors’ championship firmly in the balance.

The Silver Arrows head their Italian rivals by just four points ahead of Sunday’s finale in the desert. And Leclerc finished ahead of both Russell and Hamilton to hand Ferrari the initiative.

However, Mercedes were handed a minor boost after Carlos Sainz was a surprise eliminee in Q1.

A day after he crashed out in practice, Sainz bemoaned traffic for his lowly 16th grid slot.

It emerged earlier this week that Hamilton’s father and one-time manager Anthony had enquired about a seat for his son at Red Bull.

Hamilton has recorded just one podium in his last six appearances following Mercedes’ tumble down the grid, and he faces an uphill task to salvage a respectable result at the Yas Marina Circuit.

“There is something not right with this car, mate,” said the 38-year-old as he headed back to the pits shaking his head.

Hamilton is third in the standings, an extraordinary 317 points Verstappen, with the Dutchman starting Sunday’s 58-lap race as the overwhelming favourite to claim a remarkable 19th victory from the 22 rounds this year.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after qualifying session ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023
Lewis Hamilton has had a good season in a poor car - AP/Ali Haider

Verstappen finished 0.139 seconds ahead of Leclerc, while McLaren’s Lando Norris was a disappointing fifth. The British driver got out of shape on his final lap in the last sector, losing him considerable time.

“The whole weekend has been a struggle,” said Verstappen. “But we improved the car for qualifying so I am very happy to be on pole.”

Quizzed about Ferrari’s battle against Mercedes, Leclerc said: “I hope it is going to go well.

“The target is to beat them, so I hope Carlos get a good start and joins me in the fight.

“Let’s look to put both of our cars in front of Mercedes because finishing second in the constructors is all that matters to me.”

Elsewhere, Yuki Tsunoda impressed to take sixth spot for AlphaTauri, one place ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso. Sergio Perez’s final lap was deleted for exceeding track limits, leaving him in ninth.

Verstappen takes Abu Dhabi GP pole: as it happened

03:43 PM GMT

OK, that is it from us today

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix begins tomorrow at 1pm GMT so we will be here for the build-up and live updates from around 11.30am. Let’s hope it’s a good race, but hope is not something I have a lot of after this season.

03:28 PM GMT

Toto Wolff also speaks to Sky Sports F1

There is a lot of pressure on that new car. Mercedes look likely to go winless in 2023, their first winless season for more than a decade. 2022 wasn’t much better, with only one victory. For the sake of the championship you hope that they (or another team, perhaps) nail their winter development.

03:24 PM GMT

Some Mercedes reaction

First from Hamilton:

A pretty good season from him, all in all, but the car has just not been there and it has been particularly problematic in qualifying in 2023.

03:14 PM GMT

A funny moment from Red Bull

03:13 PM GMT

Max Verstappen reacts to his pole position

He also sounds a bit surprised with how good his car was in qualifying.

“Very weird, the whole weekend so far has been a bit of a struggle. We definitely improved the car for qualifyng. From lap one it was all together and we could push a bit more from pole. Around here already with the tyres like if you have little slides it can cost you a lot of lap time and that was happening for us in practice but in qualifying it was better than expected.”

03:12 PM GMT

Charles Leclerc is surprised by second

“Honestly, considering the weekend we’ve had until now I did not expect it all until the last lap. In the last corner was a bit too much sliding but I think everyone had that. Really, really happy with the second place. At the end; a front row, so it’s amazing. When we put on the new tyres everything comes alive. Really happy to be on the front row, but it’s a big surprise.”

He also says that the main thing is getting the points to secure Ferrari second place in the constructors’ championship.

03:10 PM GMT

Oscar Piastri reacts to an excellent third

“Difficult session, it’s extremely tight this weekend. It’s been a bit of a messy one. The last lap I made a bit a mistake as well but it would have been quite last corner to get to the front. Happy to be back at the top of things. I think practice the pace was there, but there was a couple of big mistakes in every lap. Q1 messy, Q2 got it together finally and it was pretty good in Q3. Happy with that. Close but not quite close enough.”

03:04 PM GMT

Q3 - Classification

  1. VER 1:23.445

  2. LEC +0.139

  3. PIA +0.337

  4. RUS +0.343

  5. NOR +0.371

  6. TSU +0.523

  7. ALO +0.639

  8. HUL +0.663

  9. PER +0.726

  10. GAS  +1.103

03:03 PM GMT

Q3 ends: Verstappen leads Leclerc

Another poor session from Perez.

03:02 PM GMT

Q3 - Perez in fifth!

But he has his lap time deleted! Russell into fourth! Four different cars in the top four now. He splits the McLarens, but that means it’s a pole position for Verstappen. Tsunoda down to sixth.

03:01 PM GMT

Q3 - Leclerc goes into second!

0.139sec behind Verstappen. Hulkenberg into seventh, Tsunoda in an incredible fifth. Perez and Russell to finish their laps...

03:01 PM GMT

Q3 - Let's see what Norris has here, then

It’s the fastest first sector of anyone so far, but again that is not where the lap is won and lost. Where is he after the second sector? He’s 0.118sec down which means he needs a belting final sector, clips the kerb and then slides around the tricky section at the end of the lap and doesn’t improve... ruined his lap that. Not sure he’d have had enough time to get pole...

That mistake costs Norris at least the front row, though, as Piastri sneaks up ahead of him! But will he keep it there?

02:58 PM GMT

Q3 - Right, here we go

Cars out for the final runs of Q3 to decide who gets pole.

02:56 PM GMT

Q3 - Lap times after first runs

  1. VER 1:23.445

  2. NOR +0.371

  3. PIA +0.504

  4. RUS +0.707

  5. PER +0.726

  6. TSU +0.825

  7. HUL +0.990

  8. ALO +0.993

  9. LEC +1.051

  10. GAS +1.103

02:54 PM GMT

Q3 - Russell into fourth

Good lap, but 0.7sec down on Verstappen. Verstappen, again, the only man who had fresh tyres. Wonder if McLaren can ge in amongst it. Perez had a bit of a moment at turn one on his lap which probably cost him a few tenths...

02:53 PM GMT

Q3 - Verstappen crosses the line with 1:23.445 to go fastest

Hulkenberg then a second behind, Tsunoda 0.8sec. Norris goes second but is a whopping 0.371sec down on Verstappen, but on used tyres like most of the rest of the drivers.

Alonso into fifth, 0.993sec behind Verstappen. Perez third, some four tenths nearly behind Norris. Perez is then bumped down to fourth as Piastri moves third.

Leclerc only eighth after that, also on used tyres.

Russell about to cross the line...

02:52 PM GMT

Q3 - Verstappen's car looks pretty hooked up here

Different track conditions to FP3 earlier today and that may explain thet difference. That said, Norris is 0.033sec after the first sector, but that is not really where the pole is won and lost.

02:49 PM GMT

Q3 begins

One of Verstappen, Norris, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, Perez or Piastri will take pole. Realistically one of Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Russell, Perez or Piastri.

02:45 PM GMT

Hamilton on the radio

“There is something not right with this car, mate”.

02:44 PM GMT

Q2 - Classification

  1. VER 1:23.740

  2. NOR +0.180

  3. LEC +0.229

  4. RUS +0.273

  5. GAS +0.338

  6. PER +0.376

  7. ALO +0.391

  8. TSU +0.467

  9. HUL +0.473

  10. PIA +0.538
    ELIMINATED:

  11. HAM +0.619

  12. OCO +0.651

  13. STR +0.682

  14. ALB +0.699

  15. RIC +0.702

02:42 PM GMT

Q2 ends - Verstappen leads Norris

Hamilton, Ocon, Stroll, Albon and Ricciardo are all eliminated.

02:41 PM GMT

Q2 - Alonso moves into sixth

Hamilton needs to find some time and he does... moves up into 10th but that is dangerous because Russell is about to cross the line... and he does so in fourth which means Hamilton is out!

02:41 PM GMT

Q2 - Good lap from Gasly

Fourth. I think Albon is going out here. He’s already ninth, though that soon becomes 10th as Stroll moves into ninth before Ocon does exactly the same. Albon is out then.

02:40 PM GMT

Q2 - Leclerc in eighth needs to find a bit of time here

He’s on an okay but not brilliant lap. Stroll, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Gasly and Ocon in the drop zone curently.

Leclerc crosses the line to go third, which should be good enough to get him through.

02:38 PM GMT

Q2 - Four minutes remain

Albon on fresh tyres now, he crosses the line in fifth. Will that be good enough? Not sure. Might be tight. Still slower than his lap time in Q1, though.

02:34 PM GMT

Q2 - Order after the first runs

  1. VER

  2. NOR

  3. PER

  4. PIA

  5. RUS

  6. TSU

  7. LEC

  8. ALO

  9. STR

  10. HAM
    DROP ZONE:

  11. RIC

  12. GAS

  13. ALB

  14. OCO

  15. HUL

02:33 PM GMT

Q2 - Norris goes within two tenths of Verstappen and in second

And on used tyres. Mighty lap that. Perez third and Piastri fourth.

02:31 PM GMT

Q2 - Verstappen moves into first

He is on new tyres and sets a 1:23.740. Russell still second but then it’s Tsunoda and Stroll ahead of Hamilton, Ricciardo and Albon. Ocon can’t beat Albon and goes eighth.

02:31 PM GMT

Q2 - Let's see what Albon can do in qualifying now

He has had an excellent season for Williams and was just 0.138sec off Verstappen in Q1. He probably deserves to be in a quicker car but the Williams at least gives him the chance of getting points.

His first lap is a 1:24.965 which is some way off what he did in Q1, albeit this time on used tyres.

Hamilton crosses the line with a 1:24.826 then Russell posts a 1:24.460 to go fastest.

02:27 PM GMT

Q2 begins!

15 minutes, 10 drivers to go through and five eliminated.

That’s 22-0 to Albon over Sargeant in qualifying this year.

02:27 PM GMT

Sainz unhappy there

02:23 PM GMT

That is bad news for Sargeant

He does not have that seat at Williams confirmed for next year and he has not made the strongest argument this season.

02:23 PM GMT

Q1 - Classification

  1. VER

  2. PER +0.049

  3. TSU +0.126

  4. ALB +0.138

  5. RUS +0.177

  6. NOR +0.208

  7. STR +0.245

  8. HUL +0.265

  9. HAM +0.277

  10. LEC +0.299

  11. RIC +0.301

  12. PIA +0.327

  13. ALO +0.341

  14. OCO +0.405

  15. GAS +0.440
    ELIMINATED:

  16. SAI +0.578

  17. MAG +0.604

  18. BOT +0.628

  19. ZHO +0.999

  20. SAR (NO TIME)

02:21 PM GMT

Q1 ends - Verstappen fastest ahead of Perez

Sainz, Magnussen, Bottas, Zhou and Sargeant out.

02:20 PM GMT

Q1 - Perez moves into second...

...and that knocks Carlos Sainz out! Ouch. His crash yesterday probably didn’t help. But he should make it out of Q1.

“So much traffic,” he says on the radio.

02:20 PM GMT

Q1 - Alonso moves to 11th

Leclerc in ninth. Sargeant is already out, Sainz now at risk. Piastri in 16th, too... but for how long? He’s rounding the last corner and then crosses the line to move 11th and make it through, that pushes Magnussen out. Perez now at risk. Sainz only goes 15th! So it’s either Perez or Sainz out in Q1!

02:18 PM GMT

Q1 - What can Hamilton do?

Hulkenberg crosses the line furth, Hamilton sets the fastest final sector but is behind the Haas driver...

Russell goes ahead of them both in third. Better. Norris now in fourth, Albon second... Stroll fifth. Lap times tumbling and the order changing at the end.

Alonso needs to find a good lap, he’s down in 17th currently.

02:17 PM GMT

Q1 - Hamilton does a better first sector time

Sargeant in fact did not stay in the white lines so has his second flying lap deleted. Poor.

02:14 PM GMT

Q1 - Four minutes remain

And the final runs are under way. Sargeant again goes fastest in sector one... did he keep it within track limits this time?

02:12 PM GMT

Q1 - Order as it stands

  1. VER 1:21.160

  2. NOR +0.208

  3. LEC +0.396

  4. ALB +0.420

  5. TSU +0.512

  6. PER +0.580

  7. SAI +0.658

  8. RIC +0.680

  9. RUS +0.769

  10. BOT +0.813

  11. PIA +0.907

  12. OCO +0.939

  13. HAM +0.998

  14. STR +1.041

  15. ALO +.047
    DROP ZONE

  16. GAS +1.235

  17. MAG +1.493

  18. SAR (NO TIME)

  19. ZHO (NO TIME)

  20. HUL (NO TIME)

02:10 PM GMT

Q1 - Hamilton only 12th...

That is nearly a whole second off Verstappen. Russell is barely much better, in ninth, though two tenths ahead of his team-mate.

Eight minutes remain.

02:09 PM GMT

Q1 - Verstappen leads the way so far

Norris slips into second, 0.2sec off the Dutchman with Leclerc in third and Albon in fourth.

02:08 PM GMT

Q1 - To be fair, that sector one from Sargeant was good

And the Williams is good in flat-out sections. Verstappen has, so far, set the fastest middle sector of the early runners, though. He crosses the line with a 1:24.160. Sargeant was about half a second behind but had his lap deleted for track limits at turn one, which might explain his rapid S1 time.

02:07 PM GMT

Q1 - 12 mins remain

Verstappen begins his hot lap. He’s slower than Logan Sargeant after one sector, which is a bit of an odd thing to write.

02:05 PM GMT

Q1 - 14 minutes remain

And finally, with 14min20sec remaining in the session cars leave their garages and it’s the Red Bulls and Ferraris and a few others.

02:02 PM GMT

Q1 - 16 minutes remain

Two minutes have elapsed and there is not a single driver on track...

02:01 PM GMT

GREEN LIGHT: Q1 is go!

No massive rush for drivers to get out there, it seems.

01:57 PM GMT

Just about five minutes to go until Q1 starts

Can Verstappen pull something out of the bag? Probably. Would be nice to see a McLaren or Mercedes pole. Will we hear the British national anthem this year? Time is running out.

01:50 PM GMT

Rookie of 2023?

Not really up for debate is it? It’s between Oscar Piastri, Nyck de Vries, Liam Lawson and Logan Sargeant...

Liam Lawson, in fairness, had a good stint deputising for Daniel Ricciardo, culminating in a ninth in Singapore. Anyway, it’s clearly Piastri.

Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren F1 in the garage during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 25, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren F1 in the garage during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 25, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

01:46 PM GMT

A reminder of next year's calendar

It’s only three months until pre-season testing gets under way in Bahrain...

The first two races are also on a Saturday.

01:38 PM GMT

A couple of red flags in FP2 yesterday

The first was from Carlos Sainz’s crash at turn three...

That delayed the session by about 20-odd minutes... before Nico Hulkenberg did this at turn two.

That was thankfully a much shorter delay.

01:37 PM GMT

News: F1 considers introducing controversial reverse grid for sprint races

Formula One is considering introducing reverse grids to sprint races in a move which would undoubtedly be hugely controversial with fans.

Following a meeting of the F1 Commission in Abu Dhabi on Friday, it was agreed that the sprint race format needed a revamp as it was not delivering as much entertainment as hoped.

Discussions are now under way as to what exactly that revamp will look like, with reverse grids understood to be one idea mooted, as well as a complete overhaul of the sprint weekend timetable.

Read more from Tom Cary here. 

01:29 PM GMT

Current constructor standings

As mentioned, Ferrari and Mercedes in a battle for second and McLaren and Aston Martin are in a battle for fourth. McLaren looked a shoo-in for that until they scored just twp points in Vegas to Aston Martin’s 10.

01:26 PM GMT

Where has the F1 season ended in the last 30 years?

1993-1995: Australian GP, Adelaide
1996, 1998-1999, 2001-2003: Japanese GP, Suzuka
1997: European GP, Jerez
2000: Malaysian GP, Sepang
2004, 2006-2008, 2011-3013: Brazilian GP, Interlagos
2005: Chinese GP, Shanghai
2009-2010, 2014-present: Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina

Not sure you’d put the Yas Marina track up there with Suzuka, Sepang or even China...

01:20 PM GMT

2023 full driver standings

A few positions up for grabs with just 12 points separating Sainz in fourth with Leclerc in seventh. Everything else looks pretty set though the Alpine inter-team battle has Gasly just four points ahead of Ocon.

01:15 PM GMT

How Russell stacks up against Hamilton in 2023

I think there’s something in Russell’s comments in that interview that there has been misfortune, but he has also made more mistakes (large and small) this year whilst Hamilton has been more at home in a difficult car. Some of that gap last year came down to Hamilton trying more experimental set-ups whilst Russell drove the car as it was.

01:14 PM GMT

George Russell interview: ‘I’m not suffering second-season syndrome’

Exclusive: Mercedes driver rejects suggestion he has succumbed to weight of expectation and insists he does not feel pressure.

Mercedes' British driver George Russell sits in his car during the third practice session for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in the Emirati city on November 25, 2023.
Mercedes' British driver George Russell sits in his car during the third practice session for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in the Emirati city on November 25, 2023.

Read the full interview when he spoke with Tom Cary here. 

01:05 PM GMT

In fairness, it's not like qualifying has been Red Bull's strong suit recently

Verstappen took five poles in a row from Monaco to Silverstone (and Red Bull had nine of the first 10), but since then the story has been different:

Hungary: Hamilton
Belgium: Leclerc (albeit Verstappen was fastest in qualifying)
Netherlands: Verstappen
Italy: Sainz
Singapore: Sainz
Japan: Verstappen
Qatar: Verstappen
United States: Leclerc
Mexico: Leclerc
Sao Paulo: Verstappen
Las Vegas: Leclerc

So just four (or five...) in the last 11 races. Obviously the problem has been that on race day Verstappen is just head and shoulders above the others.

01:01 PM GMT

Verstappen did not have the smoothest FP3 session

I am sure they can make it better, but will the Verstappen be on the pace?

12:57 PM GMT

Final times after final practice

  1. George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1min 24.418secs

  2. Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:24.513

  3. Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:24.810

  4. Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:24.929

  5. Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:25.099

  6. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:25.153

  7. Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:25.194

  8. Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:25.205

  9. Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:25.222

  10. Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Kick 1:25.258

  11. Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:25.259

  12. Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:25.292

  13. Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:25.303

  14. Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:25.343

  15. Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:25.405

  16. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo F1 Team Kick 1:25.420

  17. Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:25.584

  18. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:25.597

  19. Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:25.652

  20. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:25.713

11:37 AM GMT

Good afternoon F1 fans

Welcome to our live coverage for qualifying for the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which takes place at the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates. F1 has been coming to this track since 2009 and a little while after that it became and remains the season-ending race.

Is that a good thing? I am not sure, especially when you compare it with places like Suzuka in Japan and Interlagos in Brazil. One positive of the last couple of years, though, is that a track that was notoriously difficult to overtake on has improved its passing chances. Not that it makes the Yas Marina track a worthy season-ending race, but there you go.

Anyway, the 2023 season is drawing to a close. It has been the equal-longest F1 season in history with 22 rounds and, really, after the first few of those it became obvious that the Red Bull was the class of the field and that Max Verstappen would walk away with the title in very comfortable fashion. That has come to pass and the Dutchman will be aiming for a record-breaking (breaking his own current record, this season) of winning 19 races in a single year.

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Max Verstappen has won 18 of 21 races so far this year - Getty Images/Chris Graythen

Has this season been a complete dud because of Verstappen’s dominance? It’s hard to argue otherwise, even though it has been very close and interesting behind him. There are still a few spots up for grabs, the most important of which is that of second place in the constructors’ championship. Currently Mercedes lead Ferrari by four points and it is Ferrari of late who have been in the better form, though Mercedes have been ahead for almost all of the year.

The signs for Mercedes look moderately encouraging going by the lap times in FP3 as George Russell finished fastest for them ahead of the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The leading Ferrari of Charles Leclerc was fifth, 0.681sec down on Russell with Carlos Sainz, who crashed yesterday, down in  20th and last. Lewis Hamilton was 12th for Mercedes. though perhaps we should not read too much into those times because the qualifying session will take place under lights. Either way, it would be good for someone to challenge Verstappen this weekend, as happened in Las Vegas a week ago.

The final qualifying session of the year gets under way at 2pm GMT and we will be here for all of the build-up, live updates and reaction from it.