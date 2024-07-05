Max Verstappen’s ruthless side is back and F1 fans should be delighted

Max Verstappen will not temper his driving style ahead of the British Grand Prix - Getty Images/Mario Renzi

Asked for his thoughts on some of the criticism he has faced over the last few days, in the wake of his collision with Lando Norris in Austria, Max Verstappen could not have been much clearer. “I don’t give a s--- about that,” the Red Bull driver told media, with commendable bluntness, at Silverstone on Thursday. “I go home and live my life. The only thing I care about is my friendship with Lando.”

Amen to that. There has been a narrative building over the last couple of seasons that Verstappen has changed. That ‘Mad Max’ has somehow been retired, and a new, mature version – Verstappen 2.0 if you will – has taken his place. The truth is, Verstappen is the same as he always was. He is an aggressive, highly-skilled racing driver, who takes absolutely no prisoners on track. He has been known to step over the line, although to be honest the ‘Mad Max’ moniker and certainly the ‘Crashtappen’ nickname, have been redundant for a while.

He does not make the mistakes he used to. But to claim that he has somehow changed his style or his character is nonsense. Verstappen is still quick to anger when pushed to the edge. He will still defend aggressively when threatened. And he will “not give a shit” what you or I think about that.

The only reason we have not seen that side of him recently is because he has won 26 of the last 33 races with a car which has been so far ahead of the rest he has been able to cruise around at the front.

Now that McLaren appear to have a car capable of challenging Red Bull at every type of circuit, we can expect to see a lot more of the old, sharp-elbowed Max. And that can only be good news for F1 fans.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen collided in lap 64 of the Austrian Grand Prix - Getty Images/Ton Roelofs

It has certainly created a fascinating dynamic heading into this weekend’s British Grand Prix. Verstappen is, remember, the driver to whom Norris says he feels closest; with whom he feels the most affinity.

Can they maintain that close bond while scrapping over race wins, and possibly (if not this season, then next) the F1 title? It looks as if they are going to give it a go. Norris’s reverse-ferret yesterday following his outburst in Spielberg, when he described Verstappen’s actions as “reckless, stupid and desperate”, was clearly an attempt at a peace offering.

Verstappen made sure to tell the media that it was Norris who called him on Monday, rather than the other way around. This despite Norris saying in Austria that it was “on Max” to apologise, and he would “lose respect for him” if he didn’t. It felt like a little psychological win for Verstappen, especially with other drivers lining up to say they, too, thought the criticism of Verstappen’s driving in Austria over the top.

Whatever your view on Spielberg, one thing is clear: Norris is going to have to improve. He is going to have to get tougher. The 24 year-old was probably as angry with himself as he was with Verstappen in Austria. He knows he could have won the last three races. He knows he should have found a way past Verstappen in Spielberg.

The Dutch driver is not going to change the way he drives, he has made that abundantly clear. It is up to Norris to find a way of dealing with him. And that can only create drama. For which we should all be thankful. “I think it will have an impact on their relationship to some degree,” observed Williams’ Alex Albon yesterday. “Especially as McLaren are going to be fighting more and more for that victory. I think you’re going to get the same action this weekend, and for the rest of the year.” Get the popcorn out.