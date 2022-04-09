Max Verstappen rues struggle after Leclerc takes pole in Melbourne: ‘This weekend has been all over the place’

Max Verstappen was left bitterly frustrated after being pipped to pole position by title rival Charles Leclerc for the second time in three races in 2022.

Ferrari’s early world championship leader teed up what is sure to be another fascinating duel in Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix after a blistering final lap sealed top spot ahead of the reigning world champion at Albert Park.

Verstappen - who complained of a lack of front grip on Friday - had not looked entirely comfortable during qualifying and Saturday’s final practice session in Melbourne and revealed afterwards that he had been struggling for performance in the RB18 throughout.

“Not good,” he said. “I didn’t really feel good in the car the whole weekend so far.

“I think there’s not been one lap where I actually felt confident, a bit of a struggle. Of course second is still a good result, but just not feeling that great to go to the limit. We’ll try to analyse it.”

He added: “Probably in the race pace, everything stabilises a bit. For me, this weekend so far has been all over the place. We’re happy to be second, but as a team we want more.”

Meanwhile, Leclerc said Ferrari were again surprised by the extent of their pace in qualifying as he hailed his consistency around a track that has not been a happy hunting ground on a personal level in the past.

“It felt good,” the pole-sitter said of his final lap. “Even more because it’s a track where I’ve always struggled in the past as a driver.

“I don’t know, it probably doesn’t fit me as well. This weekend we really worked hard. It was a bit messy for the three practice sessions for me, I managed to do some good laps but not everything together.

Max Verstappen will be hoping for huge improvement during Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix (AP)

“But in Q3 I managed to put everything together, so it feels great. I’m very happy to be starting on pole tomorrow.

“The car is nice to drive. The Red Bulls were very quick in FP2 during the long fuel run, to be honest we were quite surprised by our pace in qualifying.

“Everything is possible tomorrow. We just need to do a good start and then hopefully we can keep that first position.”

Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz will start Sunday’s race down the grid in ninth after an issue meant he was unable to properly warm his tyres in Q3.

The Spaniard afterwards said it had been a “disaster”, lamenting that “Ferrari shouldn’t have these problems”.

Elsewhere, Alpine’s Fernando Alonso was left to bemoan a hydraulics problem that halted his impressive day with an unfortunate crash in Q3. The veteran Spaniard felt he could have otherwise genuinely competed for a first pole since 2013.

“We lost the hydraulics on the car, so we lost the gear change and power steering and everything,” he said.

“I think we could fight for pole position today. Been waiting many years for that possibility and it is amazing we have been so unlucky in these first three races. I was doing one of the best weekends in years and it is very frustrating now.”