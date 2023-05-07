Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are in a class of their own at F1’s Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is in a class all his own. A second straight title at the Miami Grand Prix confirmed it.

Verstappen, the two-time defending world champion, started all the way down in ninth place after a qualifying snafu Saturday and yet there was never much of a doubt as to who was going to win the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. The Dutch superstar charged from the middle of the pack and passed Sergei Perez for first place after only 20 laps, then finally overtook his teammate for good on the 48th lap after he pitted.

There was little drama for the last 10 laps. Verstappen was the fastest driver at the Miami International Autodrome from start to finish Sunday and finished in 1:27:38.241 — more than five seconds clear of everyone else.

“Winning a race from P9 is always very satisfying,” Verstappen said.

Verstappen, who drives the No. 1 car for Red Bull Racing, has now won 3 of 5 grands prix this year and 18 of the last 23 in Formula One. Perez, who drives the No. 11 for Red Bull, finished second in 1:27:43.625 — 5.384 seconds behind Verstappen. No one else led a lap.

Max Verstappen celebrates win at Miami GP with Dan Marino as F1 finds new home in Florida

The gap between Red Bull and every other constructor is massive right now, as those two have combined to win each of the first five races in the 2023 Formula One World Championship. The gap between Verstappen and his teammate, though not as big as their team’s gap between all the others, is still significant.

Verstappen was the fastest driver in the second and third practice sessions, and only wound up at ninth in qualifying because Monaco’s Charles Leclerc, who drives the No. 16 for Scuderia Ferrari, crashed before Verstappen could set a fastest-lap time.

Perez, from Mexico, took the top spot, which could have theoretically posed a major challenge for Verstappen.

It did not.

Verstappen moved up from ninth to sixth in the first four laps, then jumped to fifth on Lap 8, fourth on Lap 10, third on Lap 14 and second on Lap 15. He and Perez effectively held the top two spots for the rest of the race.

Story continues

Verstappen also had the fastest lap of the race, screaming around the 3.362-mile track in as fast as 1:30.273.

“I had a clean race,” Verstappen said, “picked the cars off one by one.”

Spain’s Fernando Alonso, who drives the No. 14 for Aston Martin in Formula One, rounded out the podium with a third-place finish in 1:28:04.546 — 26.305 seconds off the lead. Fort Lauderdale’s Logan Sargeant, who drives the No. 2 for Williams Grand Prix Engineering, became the first American to race in Miami Gardens, but finished in last place, a full lap behind Verstappen.