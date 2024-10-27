Max Verstappen punished after Lando Norris clash as Carlos Sainz wins Mexico City GP

Max Verstappen finished sixth after receiving a 20sec penalty - Getty Images/Getty Images

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday after Red Bull’s Formula One leader Max Verstappen was twice punished for his driving against title rival Lando Norris and finished sixth.

McLaren’s Norris was second to slash Verstappen’s overall lead from 57 points to 47 with four rounds remaining, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third with a bonus point for fastest lap.

Triple world champion Verstappen, who pitted from third place to serve his two 10-second penalties on lap 27, had to fight back from 15th after starting on the front row with Sainz on pole position.

The Dutch driver had won five of the last six races in Mexico, including the last three editions, but has now not won for 10 races in a row.

10:41 PM GMT

Updated constructor standings

Red Bull drop to third and do not look like regaining second, let alone first. Ferrari are now just 29 points behind McLaren and might even be favourites for the championship.

10:22 PM GMT

Verstappen speaks after his sixth place

The problem is that of course when you are slower you are being put in those kind of positions. It’s not about agreeing or disagreeing... I am not going to give up easily. 20 seconds is quite a lot bu the biggest problem of today is the race pace which is really not good. It’s something we need to analyse. I am not worried, this is just a really bad day for us but I also know that we can do much better than this.

10:21 PM GMT

Christian Horner speaks

Max didn’t leave the track at turn four and then at seven Lando opened the door very late, they both ran off there. I think we’re going to get into very dangerous territory at what point is a dive bomb going to be ok. The FIA and the drivers need to sit down and [decide] what is acceptable and what isn’t. I thought two 10-seconds [penalties] was a bit harsh today. You’ve always got to play to the rules. We’ll look and learn from the race. More important for us today we just didn’t have the pace. Our race pace was nowhere compared to the Ferrari and McLarens.

10:13 PM GMT

Updated driver standings

The gap down to 47 points with four rounds and two sprint races remaining. Still an enormous ask. Norris took 10 points out of Verstappen this weekend and with four weekends left he needs to do more than that on average for the next four. Not impossible but it would need one very bad weekend for Verstappen in there, at least. Worse than this one, arguably.

10:05 PM GMT

Your race winner

I think the Spanish into Italian national anthem is a good combination.

Race winner Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico

The first time Sainz has won more than one race in an F1 season. Four in total now. Might get a chance at a couple more before the year is out given Ferrari’s current form. McLaren should be worried.

10:02 PM GMT

Fighting talk from McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown

Karun Chandhok of Sky Sports F1 grabs him on the way to the podium and asks him about the 20-second penalty in total for Verstappen.

Probably not enough. It’s getting a bit ridiculous now, so I applaud the FIA stewards. Enough is enough. Let’s just have some good clean racing going forward. I think the stewards are on it. I think that’s clear by the penalties that they assessed. I don’t think we need to do anything [more] just let the stewards do the jobs they’re doing.

10:01 PM GMT

Carlos Sainz reacts to his fourth grand prix win

It’s incredible to see this crowd. I’ve been feeling their support all week, I feel like I have a lot of fanbase in Mexico. Honestly I really wanted this one, I really needed this one for myself. I’ve been saying I wanted one more win for Ferrari before I leave... if another one comes I will go for it. I didn’t prepare for it [Verstappen overtake] to be honest. I was just a bit annoyed at the start, having lost position to him. I said I need to surprise him one way or the other because Max is super difficult to pass. I had nothing to lose I said I am just going to send one down the inside.

10:00 PM GMT

Lando Norris reacts to second and his Verstappen fight

It was a very tough race. The first few laps, a lot of was trying to stay in the race and avoid any crashes. Congratulations to Carlos and Ferrari, they were very quick today, I tried my best.

On the incidents with Verstappen:

I knew what to expect. I didn’t want to expect such a thing because I respect Max as a driver but I was ready to expect something like this – this is not very clean driving in my opinion. I avoided it and it was a good race. I just keep my head down. I am doing my best, we are doing a very good job as a team. I think today we were probably the quickest in the end. We’ll keep pushing [for the constructors’].

09:57 PM GMT

Charles Leclerc speaks after his third place

It was a difficult one on the first stint, it was all about trying to manage the temperatures. At the end we did the best race we could do. Third place was the best we could achieve on my side today. Amazing race by Carlos today, it was a good weekend overall for the team which is positive. We are working super well as a team, it has been quite a few races now where we are coming back to the level [we need to be at]... with weekends like this we are getting closet to the [constructors’] title.

09:51 PM GMT

That was a wonderful race

Verstappen finished nearly a minute off the winner. Even taking away the 20-second penalty I am not sure he had the pace to challenge for the victory or even the podium. He constantly complained about his tyres. He has lost a chunk of his championship lead but I think he should still be OK. But it is not what he needed.

He wanted one more win with Ferrari.



He got one more win with Ferrari.



09:48 PM GMT

Mexico City GP - Classification

SAI 25pts NOR 18pts LEC 16pts HAM 12pts RUS 10pts VER 8pts MAG 6pts PIA 4pts HUL 2pts GAS 1pt

09:47 PM GMT

CARLOS SAINZ WINS THE MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX!

Two wins in two weeks for Ferrari! Second place for Lando Norris as he fought back from third. Leclerc in third sets the fastest lap, though Perez may beat it. Though it looks unlikely as it stands. Indeed he is nearly a second slower than Leclerc’s final lap.

Hamilton fourth, Russell fifth and Verstappen sixth.

09:45 PM GMT

FINAL LAP

Sainz cruising to victory. It will not be a 1-2 for Ferrari but they should be pleased with first and third. Seems like a long time ago that Verstappen aced the start and took the lead.

09:44 PM GMT

Lap 70 of 71 - Perez told to pit for fastest lap attempt

Not sure he will be able to do it. Some debris on the track heading into the stadium section from that Lawson/Colapinto incident I assume.

09:43 PM GMT

Lap 69 of 71 - Don’t know why Leclerc hasn’t pitted

Oh, they are going to bring him in. In any case Lawson took the fastest lap point off Norris. Leclerc will surely get that now.

09:42 PM GMT

Lap 68 of 71 - Norris on course to score 19 points

And Verstappen eight. That would be the kind of margin he needs but needs to repeat every weekend, pretty much.

09:40 PM GMT

Lap 67 of 71 - Sainz leads Norris by 6.8sec

Leclerc now 5.9sec behind Norris.

09:40 PM GMT

Lap 66 of 71 - Finally Hamilton gets Russell

At long, long last Lewis Hamilton moves into fourth. Lawson and Colapinto clash, leading Lawson needing to put for a new front wing.

LAP 66 / 71



09:37 PM GMT

Lap 65 of 71 - Sainz has this one in the bag

His last lap was 0.001 faster than Norris the last time around, so I think Norris will have to be happy with second here. Meanwhile Hamilton still trying to find a way past his team-mate George Russell. And failing to do so.

09:36 PM GMT

Lap 64 of 71 - Sainz leads Norris by 7.8sec

Leclerc has a big gap behind so may as well change tyres and try and get the fastest lap point from Norris? Piastri has 11 seconds to make up to Verstappen but Magnussen, between them, was actually faster. Is Verstappen under threat from Magnussen? There’s five seconds between them. I don’t think so.

09:35 PM GMT

Lap 63 of 71 - Norris into second!

Leclerc runs wide at the final corner and Norris is gifted second place! Does Norris have enough pace and enough laps to take the win? Not sure. Leclerc did very well to keep it out of the barriers there as her was headed right for them as the lost the car trying to get the perfect exit.

Whoa, that was close for Charles! 👀



09:34 PM GMT

Lap 62 of 71 - Norris has DRS

Not close enough in turn one to try a move. Piastri told to get a move on to get Verstappen but he has Magnussen to overtake first...

09:32 PM GMT

Lap 61 of 71 - Verstappen just plodding along in sixth by the way

If they finish here what does it do to the drivers’ championship? Norris would score 16 points, Verstappen 8. So that’s an eight-point difference. Not enough, really.

09:31 PM GMT

Lap 60 of 71 - Leclerc in cleaner air again

Norris not quite within DRS as they enter the final sector. Sainz looking pretty comfortable now. Should be an easy win unless his tyres fall off the cliff. Hamilton goes around the outside of Russell at turn six and seven but still he’s behind. Verstappen not really closing in on them.

Norris might well have DRS on the pit straight... hmm not quite this time.

09:29 PM GMT

Lap 59 of 71 - Norris now nearly within DRS range of Leclerc

Leclerc caught Stroll at a bad time in the lap but Norris gets DRS on the pit straight and Stroll lets him through before turn one. Sainz has extended his lead as Leclerc is told that “we need your best driving now”.

09:28 PM GMT

Lap 58 of 71 - Sainz now leads Leclerc by seven seconds

His brake temperature now under control.

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 27, 2024 Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. in action during the race

09:27 PM GMT

Lap 57 of 71 - Sainz leads Leclerc by 6.6sec

Wonder if Leclerc lost time lapping Lawson. He now has Stroll ahead. Norris has Lawson and gets DRS which will help his chase of Leclerc.

09:26 PM GMT

Lap 56 of 71 - It’s still dry out there by the way

I think Ferrari should hit the “concerned” button now. Leclerc’s pace has dropped off. Norris now 2.2sec behind. Might be due to lapping cars, though but either way...

09:24 PM GMT

Lap 55 of 71 - Still no luck for Hamilton

He doesn’t quite seem to have the advantage over his team-mate on the pit straight. Nor anywhere else for that matter.

Norris now only 3.2sec behind Leclerc as the Monegasque losing half a second to Sainz ahead and Norris behind for some reason.

09:23 PM GMT

Lap 54 of 71 - Another fine race for Haas

Seventh and eighth, which is as good as they can hope for, really. A really impressive season.

09:22 PM GMT

Lap 53 of 71 - Top 10 and gaps

SAI LEC +5.1 NOR +8.9 RUS +33.0 HAM +33.7 VER +45.7 MAG +53.8 HUL +61.0 PIA +63.2 GAS +73.3

09:20 PM GMT

Lap 52 of 71 - Sainz has lost a chunk of time to Leclerc

A small chunk: 0.5sec on the last lap. All top three cars within 10 seconds on track now. Is there life left in this race? They all seem to be converging, albeit quite gradually.

09:19 PM GMT

Lap 51 of 71 - Hamilton vs Russell Pt II

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 leads George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Hamilton in fifth is right on the back of his team-mate.

09:17 PM GMT

Lap 50 of 71 - The top three drivers about to meet plenty of traffic

That tends to work out better for the drivers behind the leader rather than the leader himself.

09:16 PM GMT

Lap 49 of 71 - Sainz on the radio, concerned

“My opinion is that we are pushing too hard. Absolutely no need for the team,” he says. Unfortunately for him Lando Norris is now less than four seconds behind Leclerc in second so what does he want the team to do exactly?

09:15 PM GMT

Lap 48 of 71 - Sainz leads Leclerc by 6.5sec

The gap is pretty much where it has been the entire stint. Norris is eating into Leclerc’s advantage, though. Colapinto stops and it’s a slow stop with a tardy right rear wheel change. 4.4sec.

Verstappen’s pace is not brilliant, kind of falling into a no man’s land behind Hamilton and ahead of Magnussen.

09:13 PM GMT

Lap 47 of 71 - OK, Norris motoring here

A second fastest lap in a row. 0.3sec faster than Leclerc and Sainz last time. Chance of rain increasing it seems, but to what extent we do not know and when we do not know either. Not imminent, though. Probably around another 30 minutes left in the race.

09:12 PM GMT

Lap 46 of 71 - And Norris with the best lap of the race overall

Takes a couple of tenths out of Leclerc this time. I wouldn’t be worried too much if I were Ferrari but it is something to keep an eye on. Leclerc has got the gap down to six seconds nearly, though he reduced Sainz’s lead by just 0.001sec the last time around.

09:11 PM GMT

Lap 45 of 71 - Norris with his best lap of the race

He takes out 0.25sec or so out of Leclerc ahead, who takes out nearly two-tenths from Sainz. All within the same boundaries, though, but let’s see if any of these trends continue. No traffic for the top three currently with Perez in last and Zhou the only drivers to have been lapped.

09:09 PM GMT

Lap 44 of 71 - Sainz leads Leclerc by 6.5sec

Here’s the top 10:

SAI LEC +6.4 NOR +11.5 RUS +29.9 HAM +32.6 VER +41.9 MAG +48.5 HUL +52.5 COL +54.4 GAS +60.1

09:07 PM GMT

Lap 43 of 71 - Russell has rain drops on his visor

“Very small” ones, though. Mind you, Russell thought it was raining once and it was just sweat on the inside of his visor.

Verstappen complains of a lack of grip. He is lapping around 0.3sec slower than Hamilton ahead on slightly older tyres.

09:06 PM GMT

Lap 42 of 71 - Verstappen notices that it has become cloudy

He is told there is currently nothing to worry about when it comes to rain hitting the track. Sainz, Leclerc and Norris are lapping fairly similarly but that just means the gap is just staying about seven seconds between the two Ferraris and five seconds between Leclerc and Norris.

09:05 PM GMT

Lap 41 of 71 - What has Norris got in reserve?

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris races during the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack, in Mexico City on October 27, 2024

09:04 PM GMT

Lap 40 of 71 - Constructors standings

If it finishes like this then Ferrari would overtake Red Bull to move into second and close the gap to McLaren significantly.

09:03 PM GMT

Lap 39 of 71 - Sainz leads Leclerc by 7.3sec

Good going from the Spaniard.

09:02 PM GMT

Lap 38 of 71 - Sainz has found some pace

He sets the fastest final sector of anyone, though it was pretty much level with Leclerc. Norris has dropped to 5.1sec behind Leclerc, losing 0.3sec the last lap.

Colapinto in ninth says something is wrong with his steering, moving from stiff to soft and back again.

09:00 PM GMT

Lap 37 of 71 - Surprised we haven’t heard more from Red Bull

On the team radio. I am sure we will hear from them after the race. Verstappen just doing his best to get his head down and march through the field. Liam Lawson is the next man in his sights.

Sainz leads Leclerc by 7.5sec as he says he had a big misfire out of turn three. He lost three tenths to Leclerc, but most of that in the middle sector.

08:58 PM GMT

Lap 36 of 71 - Half race distance

Norris sets the fastest final sector time but hasn’t really made much inroads into Leclerc in this stint. Ferrari are much better on their tyres than they were last year, whilst the McLaren tends to come alive towards the end of stints so perhaps that is no great surprise.

08:57 PM GMT

Lap 35 of 71 - Top 10 and gaps

SAI LEC +8.4 NOR +13.2 RUS +26.4 HAM +29.6 PIA +30.7 LAW +32.6 COL +34.5 VER +35.0 BOT +40.0

08:56 PM GMT

Lap 34 of 71 - Piastri not happy with his plight

He is stuck a bit on older tyres fighting with a couple of Mercedes cars and Liam Lawson.

08:54 PM GMT

Lap 33 of 71 - Sainz comes out 8.8sec ahead of Leclerc

Ferrari have really got their game together since the end of the summer break. Norris makes up a couple of seconds on Leclerc because of that undercut. Let’s look at the relative paces in the next few laps to see if Norris is in the fight for second, or even the win.

08:53 PM GMT

Lap 32 of 71 - Hamilton with the fastest lap

Sainz has plenty of time to come into the pits and come out in the lead as Verstappen gets Bottas for ninth.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. in action during the race

He wants one more lap but does come in at the end of this one.

08:52 PM GMT

Lap 31 of 71 - Leclerc stops at the end of the lap

As does Russell.

08:51 PM GMT

Lap 30 of 71 - Looking like a certain one-stopper

The early SC was too early to turn it into a potential two-stopper. Norris told to pit at the end of this lap and he does. “Not to cover Verstappen,” says David Croft on Sky Sports F1. Of course it’s not to cover Verstappen, who is miles behind after his penalty.

08:49 PM GMT

Lap 29 of 71 - Verstappen had a shocker here in 2019

He was at his petulant worst then. Should have taken pole but had his lap deleted for not slowing for yellow flags then had a big old moan about it afterwards. Anyway, he is approaching Esteban Ocon’s Alpine for 11th after some of those ahead have pitted.

08:48 PM GMT

Lap 28 of 71 - Sainz well ahead of Leclerc now

7.3sec the lead with Norris a further 6.5sec behind.

08:46 PM GMT

Lap 27 of 71 - Verstappen comes out in 14th

Behind Ocon and Zhou and on fresh hard tyres. 24 seconds Verstappen was stationery for as Red Bull did not want to run the risk of incurring another penalty for touching the car when it was serving the previous penalty.

08:44 PM GMT

Lap 26 of 71 - Lawson/Perez incident brings no penalty for either driver

Verstappen complains his tyres are not holding on. Can he hold onto third from Norris? He is told to pit so, no is the answer. This will be a long stop. However long it takes plus 20 seconds,

08:43 PM GMT

Lap 25 of 71 - Norris vs Verstappen Pt II

There is no point taking any risks here given Verstappen’s 20-second penalty. But he will not want to lose any more time. That said, has the McLaren got the pace to challenge the Ferraris anyway?

LAP 25 / 71



Norris is on the gearbox of Verstappen's Red Bull but hasn't yet found a way past 🔍



08:42 PM GMT

Lap 24 of 71 - Full order at third race distance

SAI LEC VER NOR RUS HAM MAG HUL GAS LAW PIA STR COL BOT ZHO OCO PER

OUT: ALO, ALB, TSU

Verstappen has Norris within DRS range again.

08:40 PM GMT

Lap 23 of 71 - Verstappen is informed of his second penalty

Can’t quite hear what he said in the first instance but he eventually calls it silly.

08:39 PM GMT

Lap 22 of 71 - This is going to rumble on and on

Verstappen is going to be furious. Christian Horner is going to be furious.

Anyway, Sainz gaps Leclerc by 3.3sec now and they are both well ahead of Verstappen.

08:38 PM GMT

Lap 21 of 71 - This is the incident for which Verstappen got that second 10-second penalty

LAP 20 / 71



08:37 PM GMT

Lap 20 of 71 - Leclerc has dropped back from Sainz

2.4sec the gap between the two Ferrari drivers. The Perez and Lawson incident is a strange one. Perez went in too deep into the first part of the second chicane, Lawson perhaps felt a bit hard done by and went deep into the next one and Perez had no choice but to go off track, as Lawson didn’t in the first place. Perez has a big old hole in his sidepod and left plenty of carbon fibre on the track.

08:35 PM GMT

Lap 19 of 71 - ANOTHER 10 SECOND PENALTY FOR VERSTAPPEN!

That is the second incident we talked about. 20 seconds in total... oof. That is big stuff. That would significantly drop him back, naturally.

08:34 PM GMT

Lap 18 of 71 - Lawson and Perez fighting in close quarters

Perez the man behind, they go wheel-to-wheel for several corners and touch as Lawson runs Perez off track, perhaps. Perez is unable to take the place and then falls back into the clutches of Lance Stroll in 12th.

“What the f--- is this idiot doing? Is he OK?” Perez asks about Lawson on the radio. A man who may well replace him at Red Bull next year.

08:32 PM GMT

Lap 17 of 71 - Top 10 and gaps

SAI LEC +1.6 VER +4.3 NOR +6.0 RUS +11.0 HAM +12.5 MAG +13.3 HUL +15.9 GAS +16.9 LAW +18.4

08:31 PM GMT

Lap 16 of 71 - Sainz not happy with Leclerc

For what, exactly? Leclerc has dropped back a little. Meanwhile Fernando Alonso pulls into the pit lane and becomes the third retiree from the grand prix.

08:29 PM GMT

Lap 15 of 71 - Russell gets Hamilton for fifth

Into turn one. Hamilton with a late move. Norris 1.3sec behind Verstappen but no real rush to overtake given his rival’s 10-second penalty.

08:28 PM GMT

Lap 14 of 71 - Sainz leads Leclerc by 0.7sec

Not that we’ve seen much of them in the last couple of laps.

08:28 PM GMT

Lap 13 of 71 - 10 SECOND PENALTY FOR VERSTAPPEN!

Not sure if that is two five-second penalties or one 10-second penalty. Thoroughly deserved as far as I am aware. You cannot do what he did and expect to get away with it. He is normally very good at pushing the limits and staying legal but he did not do that this time.

“10, that’s quite impressive!” he says. His race engineer says “there was a lot of whinging. A lot”.

08:25 PM GMT

Lap 12 of 71 - Top 10

SAI LEC +1.0 VER +2.7 NOR +3.7 HAM +5.0 RUS +5.9 MAG +7.0 HUL +8.6 GAS +9.6 LAW +11.5

08:25 PM GMT

Lap 11 of 71 - The Ferraris are leading 1-2

The incident has been noted. In fact both of them have. Verstappen in both instances, I believe.

08:24 PM GMT

Lap 10 of 71 - Norris and Verstappen touch!

Who could have predicted this? This is a complete mess. They get very close at the second chicane, Norris passes him off the track but will he give the place back? He doesn’t. Or isn’t able to. They then both run off track AGAIN and Leclerc goes through into second!

LANDO AND MAX CLASH ⚔️



Norris has a complain about Verstappen’s driving and rightly so. Verstappen ran Norris off the track once, possibly deliberately, and again perhaps accidently. Not sure if Norris was trying to give the place back in amongst it in the second instance.

Classic Verstappen.

08:21 PM GMT

Lap 9 of 71 - Sainz takes the lead!

The DRS effect is massive and the Ferrari sticks it up the inside of the Red Bull at turn one. Cleanly but from a long way back, really. Goes slightly deep and clunks the kerb a little but trying to keep the car within track limits but he keeps it on the second straight and the next chicane.

Verstappen complaining about a “f------ empty battery”. Norris closing in on Verstappen now. And also Sainz.

08:20 PM GMT

Lap 8 of 71 - Verstappen sets the fastest lap

Sainz has a better first sector. Can he stay within a second of leader Verstappen?

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car followed by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain after the start of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024

It looks good so far and he gets DRS...

08:18 PM GMT

Lap 7 of 71 - Afraid it wasn’t a tasty restart

Verstappen nails the restart but Sainz is pretty close by the end of the straight, albeit not close enough to try a move. That might not be the case if he can stick with him for the next lap or so until DRS is re-enabled. That said Verstappen is doing his best to break the one-second mark so that Sainz doesn’t get DRS. It works so far...

08:16 PM GMT

Lap 6 of 71 - SC in at the end of this lap

Verstappen leads Sainz, Norris and Leclerc. Think this restart will be tasty...

08:15 PM GMT

Lap 5 of 71 - Perez has a penalty

Five seconds.

08:14 PM GMT

Lap 4 of 71 - Verstappen has a fine record here

Five wins in total and five in the last six editions. Probably should have won in 2019 too but for a penalty in qualifying.

08:12 PM GMT

Lap 3 of 71 - Perez being investigated

That is for a jump start. Looks like he was in front of his pit box at the start. Another low point. Penalty yet to be confirmed but it looks clear.

LAP 3 / 71



We're under safety car here as the marshals clear the two stricken cars 🟡



08:10 PM GMT

Watch race start: Verstappen takes the lead...

...as Tsunoda and Albon crash out.

Max takes the lead in a frantic first lap that ends with a safety car 🚨 pic.twitter.com/gSrtKYa9lE — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 27, 2024

08:10 PM GMT

Lap 2 of 71 - Verstappen leads Sainz

Here is the order of the top 10 under the Safety Car with Albon and Tsunoda out of the race:

VER SAI NOR LEC HAM RUS MAG HUL GAS LAW

Perez up to 13th. Piastri still in 17th despite those two crashing out ahead of him.

It really was a superb start from Verstappen. Sainz goes around the outside but had to go off track to avoid the collision but then handed the place back. What happened with Tsunoda? He collided with Albon. Not sure whose fault it was. High speed and there’s not a lot of room there with three or four cars across the track.

RB's Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda hits the wall on the first lap of the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack, in Mexico City on October 27, 2024

A concertina effect really. Don’t think it was Albon’s fault. Just bad luck. A racing incident.

08:07 PM GMT

THE 2024 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX IS GO!

Verstappen gets an excellent start and positions his car beautifully on the inside. Norris is in his slipstream but there isn’t the space for him to think about a move up the inside. Sainz and Verstappen get close in turn one and the Spaniard decides to go over the grass and takes the lead illegally.

Somewhere at the back Tsunoda has gone into the wall and spins out. Albon too a little further down the pack is out on the second straight I think. That could bring out the SC. Indeed it does. Sainz gives the place back...

08:04 PM GMT

Here we go

P3 is normally a good place to start. Norris has often had bad starts...

08:02 PM GMT

Starting tyre types

Everyone in the top 10, 11 in fact, on new mediums. Then it’s a mixture of hards and mediums from Lawson backwards. Perez on the hards, Piastri on the mediums.

08:01 PM GMT

The formation lap is under way

Carlos Sainz leads them away from his sixth career F1 pole. Three wins for him in F1 one each in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Can he make it two in a season for the first time?

07:58 PM GMT

Just under a few minutes until we get going

Predictions? Here is my top six:

1. Leclerc

2. Verstappen

3. Sainz

4. Norris

5. Hamilton

6. Piastri

Don’t know what it is but I think Russell will fail to finish.

07:50 PM GMT

Final starting grid

1. SAI 2. VER

3. NOR 4. LEC

5. RUS 6. HAM

7. MAG 8. GAS

9. ALB 10. HUL

11. TSU 12. LAW

13. ALO 14. STR

15. BOT 16. COL

17. PIA 18. PER

19. ZHO

PIT LANE: OCO

07:45 PM GMT

15 minutes to go until lights out

Mercedes cars are in place. They have dropped off the pace a little since their excellent run before the summer break.

07:42 PM GMT

F1 driver head to head qualifying

A few close contests in there, no closer than at Alpine where the pair are dead level after 24 events (20 qualifying and four sprint qualifying). Undoubtedly Lewis Hamilton’s worst season when it comes to qualifying. Fernando Alonso too has lost a bit of his total supremacy over Lance Stroll. Not close at Red Bull, mind you... nor McLaren.

07:38 PM GMT

Strategy chat

Tyre manufacturer Pirelli are predicting that the best way to navigate the race is a one-stop, either medium to hard or hard to medium. A two-stopper is possible starting on the softs, then doing two stints on mediums. Soft to hard is also possible, but may not be that popular. Hopefully we see some variety in strategy. Last week in Austin a two-stopper turned into an easy one-stop race for many, with those pitting early very much compromised.

Verstappen and Perez are the only drivers to have two new sets of mediums. Other than that it is much of a muchness at the front when it comes to tyre choices: most have one new set of hards, one new and one used set of mediums at their disposal. With used softs, too.

07:30 PM GMT

How the rest of the calendar looks in 2024

After today’s race:

November 3: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Interlagos

November 23: Las Vegas Grand Prix

December 1: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail

December 8: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

As I mentioned yesterday, Verstappen needs to be 53 points ahead after the sprint in Qatar – which does not seem too far off. Or, after the main race, just 27 points ahead of Norris (Leclerc still in mathematical contention).

He could also win the championship in Las Vegas if he leaves there with a 61-point lead or possibly even a 60-point one depending on how many race wins he and Norris get between now and then. Race wins is the first tie-breaker and Verstappen currently has seven to Norris’s three. If Verstappen wins today then Norris cannot beat eight, with just four rounds left.

07:24 PM GMT

Watch: The crash that ended Tsunoda’s Q2

And everyone else’s, for that matter.

RED FLAG IN Q2! 🟥



07:23 PM GMT

400 grands prix for Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso’s breakthrough win came in 2003 - EPA/JIMIN LAI

His 397th grand prix start, though. Here is his career in numbers.

Debut: 2001 Australian Grand Prix

First win: 2003 Hungarian Grand Prix

Race starts: 396

Wins: 32

Poles: 22

Championships: 2 (2005, 2006)

Teams driven for: Minardi, Renault, McLaren, Ferrari, Alpine, Aston Martin

Of course, Alonso is more than just these numbers. Is there a driver – modern or otherwise – whose numbers do not tell the whole story of their abilities? Probably quite a few but 32 wins and (just) two championships does feel like an underachievement for a man of Alonso’s hefty talent.

A lot of that, of course, comes down to his reputation and making some bad decisions along the way. Still, a mightily impressive career who will go down as one of F1’s greatest talents. Would you put him in the top 10 of all time? Probably, yes.

07:18 PM GMT

Drivers championship standings

Everyone from Sainz up is in mathematical contention to win the drivers’ championship but given there are only 146 points left on the board and Sainz is 139 points behind with three other drivers between him and Verstappen… yeah, that isn’t happening is it?

As the races go on Norris’s hopes are becoming more and more theoretical too. Perhaps that has a plus side in taking each race as it comes, not that he has been talking his chance up or anything. Verstappen could also take the championship without winning any races in the second half of the season. The last time that happened was in 2009 with Brawn and Jenson Button.

07:07 PM GMT

Current constructor standings

As strange as it sounds looking at this table, it is now a two-way fight for the championship and Red Bull are not in it. Good news for Ferrari is that they start this race 1-4 whereas Red Bull are 2-18 and McLaren 3-17. A perfect chance for them to overtake Red Bull and eat into McLaren.

06:59 PM GMT

Marko speaks about Perez

No stranger to frank opinion, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko let fly about Perez and Tsunoda in their qualifying struggles yesterday to Sky Germany. Tsunoda did out-qualify team-mate Lawson but also binned it at the end of Q2.

On Perez he said: “I heard him on the radio complaining a lot about brake problems...but the hoped-for upturn that we all expected unfortunately didn’t materialise.” On Tsunoda: “He had a spin in Austin and now this crash in qualifying. We thought he had stabilised, but apparently now, when the pressure comes from Lawson, it’s noticeable.”

Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing in the garage during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 26, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico

It is not a big leap to think that as long as Lawson keeps it out of the barriers and mostly ahead of Tsunoda then he will be in that Red Bull alongside Verstappen at the start of 2025. The problem is that is a big leap from someone who has done just a handful of races to going up alongside a man who has destroyed the confidence of almost every driver he has raced in the same team as.

I still think it’s mad they didn’t pick Carlos Sainz for next year when he was available. Perez’s poor form is the main reason why Red Bull are unlikely to win the constructors’ this year.

06:49 PM GMT

Pit-lane start for Ocon

He was due to line up 19th anyway but a replacement with a new energy store and control electronics without FIA approval means he will be required to start the 71-lap race from the pit lane.

06:43 PM GMT

A couple of notable names out in Q1

Oscar Piastri had a rare off day in qualifying - Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

Oscar Piastri failed to make it into Q3 for the first time this season (though he has failed to make it into SQ3 as he did in Austin). He put it down to a mistake he made on his first hot lap in Q1 which was deleted for track limits. He never regained the pace enough to get through after that.

Another, slightly less notable, eliminated driver was Sergio Perez. I pondered yesterday whether this was the lowest point of his career and it is hard to argue against that. In a car that is likely going to win the world drivers’ championship again, he has scored just 65 points since the Miami Grand Prix all the way back in early May.

There is very little argument for Red Bull keeping his services next year, despite his contract. He was unlucky in Baku when he was the better Red Bull driver but that is one race since Miami where he has come close to the required standard. Being behind Verstappen is one thing, but it is the distance that is worrying. More concerning though is the trend.

06:36 PM GMT

Times and classification after qualifying

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 1:16.778 Max Verstappen, Red Bull +0.225sec Lando Norris, McLaren +0.314sec Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +0.319sec George Russell, Mercedes +0.410sec Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes +0.705sec Kevin Magnussen, Haas +0.940sec Pierre Gasly, Alpine +0.946sec Alexander Albon, Williams +1.119sec Nico Hulkenberg, Haas +1.419sec Yuki Tsunoda, RB 1:17.129 Liam Lawson, RB 1:17.162 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin 1:17.168 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.294 Valtteri Bottas, Sauber 1:17.817 Franco Colapinto, Williams 1:17.558 Oscar Piastri, McLaren 1:17.597 Sergio Perez, Red Bull 1:17.611 Esteban Ocon, Alpine 1:17.617 Zhou Guanyu, Sauber 1:18.072

06:32 PM GMT

Good afternoon F1 fans

Welcome to our coverage for the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix as it is officially know, but the Mexican Grand Prix to most. Not sure what I think about city rather than country names for races when there is no other race in that territory but here we are. It is hardly the worst thing in the world.

As has been the case for plenty of this season, yesterday’s qualifying session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez was a good and largely unpredictable one. Oscar Piastri was fastest in FP3 but failed to make it out of Q1. Pierre Gasly was last in FP3 but made it into the top 10. And for much of the session Lando Norris looked like a shoo-in for pole position but could only manage third, 0.3sec or so behind polesitter Carlos Sainz and just shy of Max Verstappen’s time in second.

Carlos Sainz is on his way out of Ferrari but took pole in Mexico - AFP/Alfredo Estrella

Why? Well, this circuit is a low-grip one where it is difficult to string a lap together and several drivers certainly failed in that regard yesterday. Sainz did not, though, with both of his Q3 times good enough for pole. He has just four races left for Ferrari after today until he moves to Williams in 2025 and they come at a time when the team are on the up. He can look at that two ways, I guess. Firstly, annoyance that he is moving, secondly he should be happy that he has a car capable of this at all as plenty of drivers would love to drive this Ferrari for just a couple of races.

Norris said he was happy with third, explaining that he believes he got the maximum from the car quite early and from then on it was about just maximising what was there rather than searching for what wasn’t. In any case, third is not such a bad place to be in Mexico City as the long run down to turn one with two cars ahead can be a significant aid. In fact, the man starting third has won here three times in the last four years.

Either way, it could be an interesting first lap. Norris and Verstappen clashed on track twice last week in Austin and it may well happen again here. Certainly the opening section of the track invites it. Norris probably should forget that he is in a championship battle with Verstappen and just race as he sees fit. The 57-point deficit he has to Verstappen makes his challenge almost theoretical at this point, given that Red Bull seem to have overcome the worst of their car issues.

Anyway, the race begins at 8pm GMT and we will be here for all of the build-up, live updates and action and reaction from the race.