Max Verstappen has no regrets over Lewis Hamilton collision

Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Interlagos
·2 min read

Max Verstappen said he would not hesitate to collide with Lewis Hamilton again after the rivals crashed at Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Verstappen tangled following a safety car re-start on the seventh lap in Interlagos as they duelled for second place through the Senna Esses.

Hamilton recovered to finish runner-up – behind team-mate George Russell who took his maiden win – while Verstappen, who was forced to stop for repairs in his Red Bull, finished sixth.

The double world champion was deemed at fault for the collision by the stewards and hit with a five-second penalty.

After the race, Hamilton, who was involved in a number of altercations with Verstappen during last season’s toxic title battle, said: “What can I say? You know how it is with Max.”

Verstappen responded: “I was not upset by the penalty, but if you ask me would I do it again? Absolutely.

“I went round the outside in turn one, and I just felt it as soon as I was going next to him that he had no intention to leave me space, and I was like, ‘Okay if you are not going to leave me space then we will just collide’.

Max Verstappen pictured in Interlagos
Max Verstappen said Lewis Hamilton did not leave him enough room (Marcelo Chello/AP)

“I thought after last year, we could forget about it and finally race. But you feel it with a driver – if he is going to leave you space or not – and there was zero intention to leave me space.”

Following an investigation, Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, said: “The stewards determined that Verstappen attempted to pass Hamilton on the outside of turn one by braking very late.

“He did not complete the pass in turn one and his excess speed compromised his entry into turn two, at which point he made contact with Hamilton.

“While the stewards recognise that Hamilton could possibly have given a little more room at the apex of turn two, the stewards determined that Verstappen was predominantly at fault.”

Latest Stories

  • Lewis Hamilton targets ‘dream’ win in Brazil as Mercedes lock out front row

    George Russell won the sprint race to earn pole position, while Hamilton will start second.

  • George Russell Beats Max Verstappen, Takes Interlagos Sprint Win

    Russell and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton are expected to start tomorrow's race with a front-row lockout

  • Mick Schumacher braces for decision on his future in F1

    When members of Formula One team Haas gathered at the Interlagos paddock on Friday evening to celebrate Kevin Magnussen's unexpected pole position for the next day's sprint race, his teammate Mick Schumacher may not have been in the mood to party. Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, had just finished qualifying in last position. Schumacher, whose contract expires at the end of the season, says he doesn't know what the future holds after collecting only 12 points so far this year with one race left.

  • Ron DeSantis' 2018 Rival Seeks Hearing After Trump Says He Intervened In Vote Count

    So far, there's no evidence that the former president was telling the truth about how he "fixed" the DeSantis campaign.

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos.

  • Trade rumor rankings: Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and more

    HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors in the past week, let by Russell Westbrook.

  • Devils fans apologize to head coach Lindy Ruff with 'Sorry, Lindy' chant

    It sounds like Devils fans have changed their tune about head coach Lindy Ruff.

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po