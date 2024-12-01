Max Verstappen: I have lost all respect for two-faced George Russell

Max Verstappen got back at George Russell at being punished by stewards on Saturday - Reuters/Jakub Porzycki

Max Verstappen launched an astonishing attack on George Russell after winning the Qatar Grand Prix, describing the Mercedes driver as “two-faced” and saying he had “lost all respect” for the Briton.

Verstappen, the newly-crowned four-time world champion, was clearly incensed after being stripped of pole position for the race, accusing Russell of “trying hard to screw him over” in the stewards’ room in order to earn him a penalty.

The Red Bull driver, 27, was handed an unprecedented one-place grid penalty for driving “unnecessarily slowly” in front of Russell when they were both on a slow lap, compromising Russell’s final flying lap. The Briton inherited pole position as a result.

“You know what it is,” Verstappen said after the race. “He [Russell] is always polite in front of the cameras, but in person he is completely different. I can’t stand that. Then it’s better to just f--- off. I don’t want anything to do with him.

“I couldn’t believe that I got [the penalty]. I think that’s the first time that in a slow lap someone has been penalised. Actually, I just tried to be nice, so maybe I shouldn’t be nice. I didn’t want to screw anyone over to prepare their lap. And by doing that, being nice, basically you get a penalty.

“It was honestly very disappointing, because I think all of us here, we respect each other a lot. I’ve been in that meeting room many times in my life and my career with people that I’ve raced. And I’ve never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard. For me, I lost all respect.”

Max Verstappen made a better start and passed George Russell at the first corner - Shutterstock/Ali Haider

Verstappen and Russell appeared to exchange words before the race, during the drivers’ parade. Reports from inside the paddock claimed Verstappen had told his Mercedes rival: “I hope you and your FIA f--- buddies are happy.”

Verstappen went on to claim his ninth win of the season, from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. McLaren’s Lando Norris apologised for “f------ up” the race, as he earned a costly penalty for ignoring yellow flags.