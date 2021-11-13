Max Verstappen fined €50,000 euros for touching Lewis Hamilton’s car

F1-BRASIL-VERSTAPPEN (AP)

Max Verstappen has been fined 50,000 euros (£42,681) for touching rival Lewis Hamilton’s car following the conclusion of qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, announced its verdict four hours after calling Verstappen to the stewards’ office in the Interlagos paddock.

Lewis Hamilton’s fate is unclear following an alleged technical breach on his Mercedes.

The FIA’s judgement will be delivered before today’s sprint race which starts at 4.30pm (7.30pm UK).

More to follow...

