Max Verstappen Extends Red Bull Racing Contract to 2028

New Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has confirmed that he has extended his Oracle Red Bull Racing contract, and will be remaining with the team until at least 2028.

After winning the championship last year in dramatic fashion, Verstappen has been vocal about wanting to drive for Red Bull for the rest of his career. With the new extension, which will solidify Verstappen's contract as the longest driver deal ever signed in F1, the 23-year-old Dutchman is poised to compete for the team until he's 30.

"I really enjoy being part of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team, so choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision," wrote Verstappen, ""I love this Team and last year was simply incredible, our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it’s about keeping the number one on the car long-term."

Verstappen will reportedly be compensated over $53 million USD (£40 million GBP) a year over the five-year extension, a similar sum to Lewis Hamilton's current two-year contract deal which runs until the end of 2023.

"To have Max signed through to the end of 2028 is a real statement of intent. Our immediate focus is on retaining Max’s World Championship title, but this deal also shows he is a part of the Team’s long-term planning," Red Bull team principal Christian Horner continued.

Expect to see Verstappen back in action defending his title at the first race in Bahrain on March 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Verstappen (@maxverstappen1)

Elsewhere in sports, Tyson Fury says he will retire after the Dillian Whyte fight.