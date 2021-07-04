Max Verstappen dominates Austrian Grand Prix as Lando Norris beats Lewis Hamilton to podium place

Max Verstappen is now a four-time winner at Red Bull’s home circuit in Austria (Getty Images)

Max Verstappen cruised to a third successive victory in Austria to further increase his Formula 1 world title advantage over rival Lewis Hamilton.

Following impressive back-to-back wins at the French and Styrian grands prix, the championship leader claimed a second dominant wire-to-wire victory in seven days at the Red Bull Ring to move 32 points clear atop of the drivers’ standings.

Fresh from signing a new two-year contract at Mercedes, Hamilton was unable to hold onto a podium place with damage to his car, with the Silver Arrows deciding to allow team-mate Valtteri Bottas to pass the seven-time world champion, who was then also overtaken by compatriot Lando Norris.

McLaren’s Norris - starting on the front row of the grid for the first time in his career - fought back brilliantly from a controversial five-second penalty handed down for forcing Red Bull’s Sergio Perez off the track as the duo jostled for position on the first lap, eventually crossing the line third behind Verstappen and Bottas to record his fourth podium finish to date.

Defending champion Hamilton - who will be desperate to halt Verstappen’s serious momentum in front of a full capacity home crowd at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone next weekend - was fourth on a hugely disappointing day, with Perez sixth behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Norris’ team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was seventh ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso rounding off the top 10.

George Russell just missed out on a maiden points finish for Williams, finishing the race in 11th after making it through to Q3 for the first time on Saturday and qualifying in ninth spot.

“It is incredible for everyone to have delivered this,” said Verstappen after his fourth career win at the Red Bull Ring.

(Getty Images)

“Today has been amazing. It was insane to see all the fans and so much orange. It is great motivation for me, too.”

Norris, meanwhile, was delighted to finish on the podium but remained frustrated at the punishment received for his early tussle with Perez.

“It was a lot of fun, a good race, but I am disappointed because we should have been second,” he said.

“I thought lap one was just racing. He tried to go round the outside which was stupid. He ran off the track himself and I did not push him. I am frustrated but happy with third.

“It is the first race I have been able to race a Mercedes and hopefully we can keep it up.”

