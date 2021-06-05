Max Verstappen crashes out in final practice for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Max Verstappen’s preparations for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix were dealt a major blow after he crashed out of final practice.

The Formula One World Championship leader carried too much speed through the left-handed Turn 15 and hit the barrier.

Max Verstappen hits the barriers at Turn 15! The session is now red flagged, as he waits to be recovered#AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/fctlA16Nfz — Formula 1 (@F1) June 5, 2021

Verstappen was unable to reverse away from the accident and the session was red-flagged with 30 minutes remaining.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team will now face a race against time to ensure his car is ready for qualifying, which takes place at 1pm.

Verstappen, who holds a four-point lead over Lewis Hamilton heading into Sunday’s race, suffered suspension damage in the accident.

After leaving his cockpit, Verstappen sat hunched over on a concrete block as he pondered just how big of a blow his practice crash might be ahead of the sixth round of the campaign in Baku.