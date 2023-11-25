Max Verstappen claims superb pole in Abu Dhabi as Lewis Hamilton struggles

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final meeting of the 2023 season. The Red Bull driver delivered a superb lap on the Yas Marina Circuit to beat the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc into second and the McLaren of Oscar Piastri into third. Mercedes’ George Russell was fourth and Lando Norris fifth for McLaren. Lewis Hamilton was 11th for Mercedes.

Ferrari suffered a blow to their hopes in their battle with Mercedes for second in the constructors’ championship when Carlos Sainz could manage only 16th, knocked out in Q1 when he encountered traffic.

The contest is still likely to be tight with Hamilton out in Q2, having already expressed his concern that qualifying could be tricky. “There’s something not right with this car,” he told the team. He struggled to control the rear of the car, which was lacking balance through the corners in stark contrast to Russell’s Mercedes.

The result still leaves the fight between the two teams very close with Mercedes having the slight upper hand going into the race as they lead Ferrari by four points.

The track at Yas Marina was ‘rubbering in’ throughout qualifying as the team tried to adapt to the changing conditions under the floodlights. On the opening runs of Q3 Verstappen, who had topped Q1 and Q2, went out first to set the pace and duly did so with a time of 1min 23.445sec, three-tenths up on his previous best in qualifying.

Norris was the closest anyone could come with his teammate, Piastri, just behind but both were over three-tenths behind the Dutchman.

For the final hot laps, the two McLarens went out in front of Verstappen and Norris made a real fight of it, quickest in the first sector as he edged closer to the world champion before he made a minor error. Leclerc moved up to second with a mighty lap in the Ferrari but was still a tenth down, while Piastri was very strong on his final lap to take third. Verstappen did not improve but the first lap had been enough.

Red Bull had struggled to find the right balance and set up for Verstappen’s car in practice but as has been the case several times this season, found the performance when it really mattered.

This is his fourth pole in a row in Abu Dhabi, where he has been unbeaten in the past three meetings. He now closes the season with 14 poles during a year when he has taken 18 wins from 21 races.

Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez was fifth on his final hot lap but had the time deleted for exceeding track limits and finished ninth. Yuki Tsunoda was in sixth for AlphaTauri, Fernando Alonso seventh for Aston Martin, Nico Hülkenberg eighth for Haas and Pierre Gasly 10th for Alpine.

Esteban Ocon was 12th for Alpine, Lance Stroll 13th for Aston Martin, Alex Albon 14th for Williams and Daniel Ricciardo 15th for AlphaTauri. Kevin Magnussen was 17th for Haas, Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou 18th and19th for Alfa Romeo and Logan Sargeant 20th for Williams.