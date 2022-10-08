Max Verstappen claims pole for Japanese Grand Prix as he bids to wrap up title

Mark Mann-Bryans, PA, Suzuka
·3 min read

Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap in Sunday’s race and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.

But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a slower Verstappen as the pair prepared for their respective flying laps.

“We were on our outlap and we were all lining up to create a gap to everyone and then somehow he still wanted to get me into the chicane,” explained Verstappen.

“But I was on the point of accelerating and I was on very cold tyres, so I had a little moment and that’s why he had to drive around me.

“But if he had just a bit more respect for me, because everyone is anyway lining up and I don’t think anyone is trying to pass into that last chicane, so by trying to pass me you create that kind of thing.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was also unhappy with the move made by Norris, with the two drivers under investigation for the incident.

British Grand Prix 2022 – Race – Silverstone
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was unimpressed (PA)

“There is a gentleman’s agreement between the drivers that when you get to that part of the circuit that you hold position and you file through the last corner one by one,” he said.

“So, Lando decided that he wants to jump the queue as they head up to that final chicane. They were following each other around the lap until that point. I don’t think (Max) expected it. He was warming the tyres up to start the lap. They go one-by-one through the chicane.

“They are all doing different things on the out lap and I can only assume that Lando wanted to blitz it into 130R and the chicane.”

Verstappen ultimately set the fastest time, just 0.10 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third.

Japan F1 GP Auto Racing
Charles Leclerc will be second on the grid (AP)

Fernando Alonso’s Alpine was fourth ahead of the sister Red Bull of Sergio Perez and the Mercedes pair of George Russell – who had gone fastest in Friday’s wet session – and Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris was eighth for McLaren with Esteban Ocon ninth and Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin rounding out the top 10.

F1 returned to Japan this year for the first time since 2019 and could see Verstappen secure another title.

Japan F1 GP Auto Racing
Verstappen, left, was unimpressed by the driving of Lando Norris (Toru Hanai/AP)

The 25-year-old insists he remains fully focused on the track as the furore over the 2021 budget caps rumbles on.

Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing into the spotlight the legitimacy of Verstappen’s already controversial championship win over Hamilton.

With the FIA set to announce their findings on Monday, Verstappen will be keen to seal this year’s title in advance of any potential fall-out.

Latest Stories

  • Lando Norris joins calls for ‘hefty penalty’ for budget-breaking teams

    The sport’s governing body has delayed its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules until Monday.

  • Jeffrey Dahmer Actually Photobombed The National Honor Society Twice

    Jeffrey Dahmer snuck into various yearbook photos for clubs he did not belong to in high school, such as the National Honor Society. Here's all about the prank.

  • The Wheel of Time Releases Season 2 Teaser, First Look at New Mat — Plus, Rosamund Pike Interviews Moiraine!

    The Wheel of Time rolled into New York Comic Con on Friday evening with a bevy of Season 2 goodies for fans of Prime Video’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels. First off, as seen above, there is a bona fide Season 2 teaser video, which recaps a bit of where we have been […]

  • Waterlogged electric cars are imploding in Florida after Hurricane Ian

    “These vehicles have been submerged in salt water; they have extensive damage and can potentially be serious fire hazards,” the fire department says

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey N.S. cuts off funding to Hockey Canada amid scandal

    Hockey Nova Scotia says it is suspending the transfer of players fees to the national ice hockey body amid allegations the fees were used to pay for sexual abuse settlements. A statement released after an emergency meeting of the Hockey Nova Scotia board of directors Thursday, reads that the provincial organization "has lost confidence in Hockey Canada's senior leadership," and that change is needed at the highest level of the governing body. "Therefore, Hockey Nova Scotia is formally suspending

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23