Max Verstappen beats George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to pole for Mexican GP

Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Mexico City
·3 min read

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.

A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.

Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton, 0.309secs further back.

“It was a good qualifying, but a close one,” said double world champion Verstappen. “I got into a good rhythm, but it is a very long way down to turn one so we need a good start.”

Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix before promptly ruling out any hope of ending the campaign with a victory, and keeping his record of winning at least one race of every season he has competed in alive.

But just six days later, Hamilton, armed with a new front wing, suddenly had a machine capable of taking the fight to Verstappen and Red Bull.

However, Hamilton had his first lap in Q3 deleted for running off the asphalt at the third corner, and then complained about the lack of speed from his Mercedes machinery.

“I have got drivability issues, mate,” he reported to his race engineer, Peter Bonnington over the radio. “Power dropping out.”

Hamilton retuned to the track for his final run and was just 0.014secs adrift of Verstappen after the second sector, but the seven-time world champion was unable to carry his pace through the final third of the lap, finishing a distant three tenths back.

Despite that, Hamilton was pleased with his position, saying: “This is the best qualifying we’ve had as a team all year, so it just shows that having perseverance and never giving up is the way forward.

“I’m pretty happy with my qualifying position. It’s a long way down to turn one.”

Team-mate Russell was also in a position to challenge for pole, but he ran wide through the stadium section, scuppering his hopes of claiming both his and Mercedes’ second pole of the year.

“Sorry guys,” said a deflated Russell over the radio.

He added afterwards: “The team deserved more today. They’ve produced a really great car this weekend. I feel like it was our pole to have, but it was just a terrible lap from my side.”

Verstappen has already sewn up his second title but he surpass Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel and take the record of most victories in a single campaign if he triumphs for a 14th time in 2022 on Sunday.

The home crowd, however, will be desperate to see the other Red Bull triumph with 350,000 spectators anticipated in Mexico’s capital over the three days to cheer on their man Perez at the 20th round of 22.

Behind Perez, Carlos Sainz finished fifth for Ferrari ahead of the impressive Valtteri Bottas in his Alfa Romeo. Charles Leclerc, who crashed out of practice on Friday, qualified only seventh.

Latest Stories

  • George Russell leads Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes dominate final practice

    Russell finished 0.144 seconds clear of team-mate Hamilton at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodgriguez in Mexico City.

  • Cuba says at least 5 dead after boat heading to US crashes

    A boat off northern Cuba traveling toward the United States sank Saturday after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship, and at least five people died, Cuban state media reported Saturday. The craft reportedly flipped over after the crash near Bahía Honda, about two hours from the capital of Havana. Among the five known dead were a minor and three women, while about two dozen people were rescued, the Cubadebate report said.

  • Alonso hints Lewis Hamilton had easier ride than Verstappen on road to F1 glory

    Alonso has suggested both men owed their success to only having to beat their respective team-mates.

  • Palestinian gunman kills one in Hebron settlement, is shot dead

    HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) -A Palestinian gunman killed one person and wounded at least three others in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank before being shot dead by a guard, the Israeli military, medics and a settlement spokesperson said. The Islamist militant group Hamas claimed the slain Hebron gunman as its member. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician from the settlement whose Religious Zionism party is projected to place third in Israel's election on Tuesday, was unharmed.

  • Donald Trump Is A Leading Cheerleader Of Political Violence, Historian Says

    Of 45 presidents of the United States, "all but about one have taken it seriously that part of their job is preserving public safety,” said historian Michael Beschloss.

  • Perez eyes home win but Verstappen wants record 14th victory

    Sergio Perez walked into the Formula One paddock Thursday and was quickly surrounded by adoring fans so hopeful he'll become the first Mexican to win on his home track. The reception was nothing like the one he received earlier this week when the Red Bull driver did a demonstration run in Guadalajara in front of “about 140,000 people, so for Mexico, not that much.” Perez called it an emotional memory that will stick with him forever.

  • Alcaraz tops the bill at Paris Masters with a possible Djokovic v Nadal showdown

    Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could meet for the 60th time in their storied careers in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters. Another showdown between the titans was one of the headline matches to emerge from the draw on Friday night for the last tournament of the season worth 1000 ranking points to the winner.Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will start his quest for a first title in Paris against Aslan Karatsev or Yoshihito Noshioka.Last year's beaten finalist, Daniil Medvedev, also features in the top

  • Verstappen beats Mercedes for pole, closes in on 14th win

    Max Verstappen inched closer to a record 14th victory of the Formula One season by holding off a pair of Mercedes and Mexican favorite Sergio Perez to win the pole Saturday for the Mexico City Grand Prix. It was the sixth pole of the season for Verstappen, who clinched his second consecutive F1 title earlier this month. With three races left in the season, the last remaining drama involves Verstappen trying to snap a tie for the single-season wins record with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton looking to avoid the first winless season of his career, and Perez trying to become the first Mexican to win an F1 race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

  • Air Canada looks to avoid summer mistakes in upcoming travel season

    MONTREAL — Air Canada is looking to avoid a repeat of this past summer's widespread disruptions as it heads into the busy holiday travel season. The company learned valuable lessons during the "operationally challenging" summer months that it is applying to current operations as travel demand continues to bounce back, said chief executive Michael Rousseau on Friday. After operational improvements in late summer, the airline is now performing at pre-pandemic levels as it continues to increase sta

  • The U.S. Blunder That Could Hand Putin Victory in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the vicious unprovoked war galvanized a response at home and abroad that surpassed even the Biden administration’s most ambitious expectations for retaliation. But now that the war is entering its ninth month, the full-hearted backing of American voters is fading, and the vast bipartisan support in Congress is beginning to crumble.Americans who said they were extremely or very concerned about Ukrai

  • A human chain of protesters locked arms in Toronto in solidarity with Iranians

    Demonstrators in Toronto gathered at a midtown intersection on Yonge Street to form a human chain to show support for the people of Iran.

  • Russia 'could sabotage Norway to UK gas pipeline this winter', fear experts

    Western intelligence is said to be worried Moscow could target the 5,500-mile Langeled pipeline which transports a fifth of the UK’s natural gas supply.

  • Lewis Hamilton fifth in opening practice for Mexican GP as Ferrari duo set pace

    Carlos Sainz was top followed by team-mate Charles Leclerc.

  • Trump spent the day complaining on social media while lawmakers of both parties condemned the assault on Pelosi's husband

    Trump's silence was in stark contrast to other leading Republicans who denounced the assault on Pelosi's husband that's left him hospitalized.

  • 6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is back on top of the Bundesliga, for a day at least, after sweeping aside Mainz 6-2 with six different scorers to continue a run of big wins. Sadio Mané bagged one goal and set up two more as Bayern cruised to its sixth straight win in all competitions, with an impressive 25 goals scored in those games. Bayern needed just five minutes to take the lead as Mané set up Serge Gnabry for the opening goal. Jamal Musiala added a second and Mané earned, then scored, a penalt

  • Kyrie Irving addresses controversial tweet: 'The Anti-Semitic label that is being pushed on me is not justified'

    The Nets point guard shared a documentary described to be “venomously antisemitic,” says he’s an “omnist.”

  • Rishi Sunak to stamp out 'woke' policing

    Rishi Sunak is preparing to launch a major offensive on crime as ministers seek to emulate the success of an "anti-woke" police chief who has turned around two forces.

  • I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are the 8 biggest mistakes first-time passengers make.

    From overpacking and flying into the port city the same day to heading straight for the buffet, there are several common errors new cruisers make.

  • Fall infestation of ladybug lookalike blamed on summer without a drought

    People across eastern Ontario are hoping they've seen the end of an invasion of ladybug lookalikes The Asian lady beetle, Harmonia axyridis, which closely resembles a ladybug, spends its summer dining on hundreds of soft insects, or aphids, in corn and soybeans crops until the harvest. That's when temperatures begin to drop, causing widespread panic in the beetle population that leads to their eviction. This year, though, there was a hot lady beetle summer. "They had a good year, there was no dr

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the