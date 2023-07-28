Max Verstappen apologises for X-rated rant at team but ends Belgian GP fastest

Max Verstappen had to apologise after losing his temper with his team in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix - Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

Max Verstappen survived a scare in Q2, and a ruck with his race engineer, to obliterate the field in qualifying for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, although the world champion-elect will have to drop five places on the grid for a change of gearbox.

Verstappen later apologised for swearing at Gianpiero Lambiase after he scraped through in Q2. “Sorry GP, for being such a rant,” he said.

“Slowly getting used to it, Max,” came the response.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start on pole instead of Verstappen on Sunday, even though his Q3 time was 0.8sec slower than the Dutchman’s.

The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez will line up alongside Leclerc, followed by the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton in third on the grid.

Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell will line up eighth on the grid, just behind the two McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

A heavy downpour an hour or so before qualifying started had threatened to see the session cancelled entirely, especially with the drivers having urged race director Niels Wittich to “be bold” and stop any running when visibility was too impaired.

The first part of qualifying was run in damp conditions before drying out - Getty Images/Kenzo Tribouillard

In the event, however, the rain moved on swiftly. And by the time qualifying started, there was even some blue sky visible above the Ardennes.

With the track drying, it was a question of leaving it as late as possible and then not making any mistakes.

Verstappen barely survived Q2, scraping through in 10th place after Pierre Gasly missed the chance to go above him in the final seconds of the session.

The Dutchman was furious. “We should have just pushed two laps in a row like I said,” he told his team over the radio.

His long-suffering race engineer Lambiase replied: “You are through Max.”

Verstappen continued: “I don’t give a f--- mate that we’re P10. It’s just s--- execution.”

Lambiase, who had clearly had enough, then added: “OK then, when the track was two seconds quicker for your final lap and you didn’t have any energy left, how would that have gone down? But you tell me what you want to do in Q3, and we’ll do it. Sets, fuel, run plan.”

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying times

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 46.168secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:46.988 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:47.045 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:47.087 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:47.152 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:47.365 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:47.669 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:47.805 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:47.843 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:48.841 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:53.148 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:53.671 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:54.160 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:54.694 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:56.372 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 2:00.314 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 2:00.832 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 2:01.535 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Scuderia AlphaTauri 2:02.159 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 2:03.166

