Max Verstappen apologises for X-rated rant at team but ends Belgian GP fastest
Max Verstappen survived a scare in Q2, and a ruck with his race engineer, to obliterate the field in qualifying for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, although the world champion-elect will have to drop five places on the grid for a change of gearbox.
Verstappen later apologised for swearing at Gianpiero Lambiase after he scraped through in Q2. “Sorry GP, for being such a rant,” he said.
“Slowly getting used to it, Max,” came the response.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start on pole instead of Verstappen on Sunday, even though his Q3 time was 0.8sec slower than the Dutchman’s.
The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez will line up alongside Leclerc, followed by the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton in third on the grid.
Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell will line up eighth on the grid, just behind the two McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
A heavy downpour an hour or so before qualifying started had threatened to see the session cancelled entirely, especially with the drivers having urged race director Niels Wittich to “be bold” and stop any running when visibility was too impaired.
In the event, however, the rain moved on swiftly. And by the time qualifying started, there was even some blue sky visible above the Ardennes.
With the track drying, it was a question of leaving it as late as possible and then not making any mistakes.
Verstappen barely survived Q2, scraping through in 10th place after Pierre Gasly missed the chance to go above him in the final seconds of the session.
The Dutchman was furious. “We should have just pushed two laps in a row like I said,” he told his team over the radio.
His long-suffering race engineer Lambiase replied: “You are through Max.”
Verstappen continued: “I don’t give a f--- mate that we’re P10. It’s just s--- execution.”
Lambiase, who had clearly had enough, then added: “OK then, when the track was two seconds quicker for your final lap and you didn’t have any energy left, how would that have gone down? But you tell me what you want to do in Q3, and we’ll do it. Sets, fuel, run plan.”
Belgian Grand Prix qualifying times
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 46.168secs
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:46.988
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:47.045
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:47.087
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:47.152
Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:47.365
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:47.669
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:47.805
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:47.843
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:48.841
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:53.148
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:53.671
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:54.160
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:54.694
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:56.372
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 2:00.314
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 2:00.832
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 2:01.535
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Scuderia AlphaTauri 2:02.159
Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 2:03.166
