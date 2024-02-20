MAX Teases Unreleased Collab with Former Nickelodeon Costar Keke Palmer: 'One of My Favorites' (Exclusive)

MAX and Palmer both starred in the 2012 Nickelodeon musical film 'Rags' — and he tells PEOPLE they've since made a song together

Noam Galai/Getty; Robin L Marshall/Getty MAX and Keke Palmer

Long before MAX and Keke Palmer became a platinum-selling musician and a multi-Emmy-winning actress, respectively, the two starred opposite one another in the 2012 Nickelodeon film Rags.

More than a decade after musical TV film's release, MAX (whose full name is Max Schneider) is fresh off the release of his new album Love in Stereo, reflecting on his days acting alongside Palmer and even teasing an unreleased collaboration with the Hustlers superstar that may drop soon.

"She's been the same person the entire time I've known her," MAX, 31, tells PEOPLE of Palmer, 30, over lunch in New York City. "Rags was so special because we just had such a good time doing it."

Larry Busacca/Getty Nick Cannon and actors Keke Palmer and Max Schneider attend the Nickelodeon Upfront presentation at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 14, 2012 in New York City

MAX acted as a struggling musician lacking his father's support in the 2012 movie, a gender-swapped, modernized take on Cinderella, whose talent is only recognized by a pop sensation played by Palmer. Ultimately, of course, they fall in love — which was new for both actors at the time.

"I remember very vividly it was one of the first experiences where we were portraying something romantic, and even though it was a Nickelodeon movie, we wanted to put a lot of heart in that," he says. "We had a conversation right away of, 'Let's just cut the awkwardness, and let's make this really special and real.'"

Such discussions were helpful for MAX and Palmer, who'd both recently exited their teenage years at the time of filming. "That was one of the most memorable talks I've ever had," he recalls. "I think she'd had a bad experience on another movie pretty recently before that, so I was like, 'I want us to be comfortable.'"

Since making Rags, the pair has kept in touch. "I haven't seen her since she's been a mom, but we see each other every few years, and she's just the best," says the "Butterflies" singer of Palmer, who shares 1-year-old son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

They've also made music together. "We have an unreleased song," says MAX. "It might finally see the light of day soon because it's one of my favorites ever."

He's played the collaboration for fans who've attended a "super intimate" VIP hangout held on his tour bus each time he hits the road, and it's been a "consistent favorite."

Annie Noelker MAX

The pair planned to release the song years ago, but scheduling conflicts have gotten in the way. MAX also tried to get Palmer to star in the video for his 2022 single "Wasabi," but she couldn't make the shoot due to the premiere of her film Nope.

"Honestly, I'm getting to the point [where] I might have to throw this song out on the [Love in Stereo] deluxe or something," he teases.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Keke Palmer in Los Angeles in May 2023

As of late, MAX has mainly kept in touch with his former costar through his and wife Emily's 3-year-old daughter Edie Celine — who's a big Palmer fan whether she knows it or not.

"My daughter loves the Lightyear movie so much," he says of the 2022 animated Toy Story spinoff, which features the Human Resources actress in its lead role.

"Also, I think there's another Max in her mom's phone," quips MAX of Sharon Palmer, Keke's mother and longtime manager. "So, I just get random texts from her mom all the time. [Laughs] What a gem of a human."



