Max Teases First Look At 'It' Prequel 'Welcome to Derry'

Max has officially unveiled a first glimpse at It prequel Welcome to Derry. The teaser shows that the upcoming series is connected in the world of Stephen King, expanding the thrilling storyline in the city of Derry.

While Derry might not be the first place you might book for a vacation, the events of Derry keep you captivated. Warner Bros. Discovery has recently released a reel of clips for the upcoming shows for 2024 and beyond. Giving new looks at shows like True Detective, The Penguin, House of the Dragon and more, the It prequel captures the attention of fans worldwide.

The series is created by Andy Muschietti and his sister Barbara Muschietti. Written by Jason Fuchs, Welcome to Derry stars Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, Stephen Rider, and Madeleine Stowe. Andy is slated to direct multiple episodes in the series. In a statement, the Muschietti siblings said, "As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King's It until the thick paperback fell to pieces. It is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our It movies. We can't wait to share the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror."

Welcome to Derry is set to release in 2025.