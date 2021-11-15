Max Strus, relieved to be back from injury, knows his Heat role: ‘I’m here to shoot the ball’

When Max Strus landed awkwardly after going up for a dunk late in the Miami Heat’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 30, he feared the worst.

“I was nervous, for sure, just because of my history,” said Strus, who tore the ACL in his left knee less than two years ago in December 2019. “But the medical team here and all the trainers did a good job of reassuring me that it wasn’t going to be that. You’re always nervous going in to get an MRI because you never know what’s going to pop up. But luckily nothing was too bad.

“I obviously don’t want to keep missing games, so I wanted to get back as soon as possible.”

Strus, 25, ended up missing five games and returned two weeks after an MRI revealed a sprained left knee. He’s set to play in his third game since returning from injury when the Heat closes its five-game West Coast trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Strus has shown some signs of rust, as he has shot 3 of 10 from three-point range and committed three turnovers in his first two games back in his usual bench role. He was responsible for only two turnovers in the first six games he appeared in this season before injuring his knee.

“I need to get conditioned,” Strus said. “I haven’t been able to run a lot. So I need to get my wind back. Things are just a little fast. So I just got to find my rhythm again. That will come with just playing, so I’ll be back in no time.”

Building back stamina is a lot easier coming off a two-week absence than the one-year hiatus Strus has to deal with after tearing his ACL.

In fact a year ago, Strus was a free agent just looking for a job in the NBA after undergoing season-ending knee surgery in December 2019. He split his rookie season in 2019-20 between the Chicago Bulls and their G League affiliate, appearing in only two NBA games with the Bulls before he was sidelined.

Fast forward a year later, and Strus has not only found a new NBA home with the Heat, but he’s also a consistent member of Miami’s bench rotation.

“It’s crazy to think where it’s gone,” said Strus, who went undrafted out of DePaul in 2019. “But I believe in myself and put the work in. I’m happy where I’m at. Things are working out the way I want them to. Everything has been great so far. I’ll continue to put the work in and keep continuing along this journey.”

Strus signed a two-year minimum deal with the Heat this past offseason after playing in Miami on a two-way contract last season.

“It’s just about continuing this journey of my basketball career. I’m not done yet,” Strus said. “But it’s just about meeting all the goals that I set for myself and just keep making strides along the way. I’m not going to stop. I’m happy where I’m at here. I’m in a good position and I just want to keep going.”

All while understanding that the Heat needs him to play the role of floor spacer. Strus entered Monday shooting 35.3 percent from three-point range on 4.3 attempts per game this season, and 79.1 percent of his shots have been threes.

“That’s what I’m here to do,” he said. “Absolutely, I’m here to shoot the ball and that’s what I worked on all summer. I know I can do more. But my elite skill in the league is going to be shooting, so I got to keep getting better at it and that’s where I’m going to make strides.”

INJURY REPORT

Heat star Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Monday’s matchup against the Thunder. Butler missed the past two games because of a sprained right ankle.

Bam Adebayo is probable to play with a lingering left knee bruise. Victor Oladipo (right knee injury recovery) and Markieff Morris (whiplash) remain out for the Heat.

But there is a reinforcement on the way for at least one game, as two-way contract guard Marcus Garrett joined the Heat in Oklahoma City for Monday’s game. Garrett has spent the past few weeks playing for the organization’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Players on two-way contracts like Garrett can be on their NBA team’s active list for as many as 50 regular-season games this season. Entering Monday, Garrett has been active for three of the Heat’s first 13 games.