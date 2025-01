Max Scherzer will continue his Hall of Fame career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner agreed to a one-year, $15.5 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Blue Jays appeared to confirm the report with a tweet of two differently colored circles, a nod to Scherzer's heterochromia.

🔴🔵 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 30, 2025

