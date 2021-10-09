Max Scherzer Shows Up Drunk and Shirtless to Postgame Interview After Dodgers Win

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer (31) looks on during the MLB National League Wild Card game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 6, 2021 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer was in great spirits after the team's win on Wednesday.

The starting pitcher was pulled from the game in the fifth inning by coach Dave Roberts, although he was reluctant to let the ball go. Scherzer was then replaced by Joe Kelly.

Chris Taylor ultimately brought the team to victory after hitting a walk-off home run.

Immediately after the wild card game, Scherzer, 37, and his teammates popped bottles of champagne and cheered as they now head into their second postseason game.

The athlete may have had one too many sips, but nonetheless attempted to get through a postgame interview with TBS.

Max Scherzer: "You gotta get rid of this echo… I'm drunk… whatever…" pic.twitter.com/lzYF2EathL — Zak (@CaramelPhd) October 7, 2021

The Dodgers pitcher spoke shirtless and got flustered after hearing an echo in the headset he was given.

"You gotta get rid of this echo," he said, adding, "can't talk. I'm drunk, whatever."

Manager Dave Roberts #30 pulls Max Scherzer #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers from the game in the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during the National League Wild Card Game at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty

He later continued, "Yeah, Dave Roberts … understands where he wants – sorry, I got an echo – where he wants his relievers in every location. And so, look, he wanted Joe Kelly there. Even though I was good. He wanted Joe. So that's how you win a ball game."

Scherzer kept the good vibes going once he realized his former Washington Nationals teammates Juan Soto and coach Kevin Long were in the stands cheering him on.

Max Scherzer celebrating with Juan Soto and Kevin Long pic.twitter.com/uaJx7F9EZW — Kev (@OnePursuitTakes) October 7, 2021

The baseball player ran over to them and gave them each a double high five and blew kisses towards them through the fence.

"It's a cool feeling," Scherzer said in another postgame interview of his former teammates watching the game. "In baseball circles, you get real close-knit and to have their support and have their presence here just adds to the experience."

The Dodgers will face the San Francisco Giants in game two of the postseason on Saturday night.