Max Scherzer scratched from World Series Game 5 start with neck spasms

Max Scherzer out for World Series Game 5 due to neck spasms. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Max Scherzer will not be available to start Game 5 of the World Series due to neck spasms, the Washington Nationals announced.

Davey Martinez: Max Scherzer (neck) will not start Game 5. — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) October 27, 2019

Joe Ross will take his place for the pivotal game against the Houston Astros.

Scherzer, 35, was sidelined for two long stretches during the regular season due to recurring issues with his neck and back. He returned in September and was able to finish the regular season without any known significant setbacks.

Scherzer has made five appearances during the postseason, including a notable relief appearance in Game 2 of the NLDS. He was the winning pitcher in Game 1 of the World Series after limiting the Astros to two runs in five innings. Overall, Scherzer has posted a 2.16 ERA in October.

The Nationals are now hopeful Scherzer will be available in Game 6 or Game 7, if it’s necessary.

The Nationals and Astros series is tied 2-2.

