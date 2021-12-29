Max Porterfield Talks About Discovering Precious Metals in Canada

Max Porterfield, CEO and President of Callinex Mines Inc., was interviewed on Mission Matters Money Podcast by Adam Torres.

Beverly Hills, CA, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Max Porterfield has nearly two decades of experience in natural resources and capital markets. Callinex has thrived under Mr. Porterfield’s leadership and vision for creating sustainable growth in key Canadian mining jurisdictions. Through his efforts, Callinex has attracted top talent and capital which have collectively led to accretive acquisitions and discovery of significant base and precious metals rich deposits. This is aligned with and contributes to the company’s long-term goal of lasting job creation in remote mining communities, with a strong focus on best practices in social and environmental standards.

He was previously with Gold Mining Inc, Uranium Energy Corp and US Global Investors where he was instrumental in attracting capital for each respective organization. Mr. Porterfield is a graduate of Texas Tech University, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He currently resides in Vancouver, BC and is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada..

Listen to the full interview of Max Porterfield with Adam Torres on Mission Matters Money Podcast.

What Mission Matters to you?

Porterfield says Callinex Mines Inc.’s mission is long-term and twofold: to find economic base metals among precious metals in Canada, and to help the community and environment by shifting away from hydrocarbons. He notes that the Canadian mining town of Flin Flon, for example, is facing a wave of joblessness in the next year, and Callinex wants to bolster its local economy by establishing a new base there for mines and metal extraction in a more environmentally friendly manner.

How did you get into the mining industry?

Porterfield’s career began in Texas at US Global Investors, dealing in natural resource investment. He immigrated to Canada in 2012, eventually becoming a Canadian citizen after working with a variety of mineral resource companies focusing on uranium and gold. In 2014, he joined Callinex, where he shifted his focus to discovering high-grade gold and copper.

Tell us more about Callinex Mines Inc.

Callinex has assets across Canada in key jurisdictions, Porterfield explains, and says the company focuses on mining camps with existing workforces and infrastructure. Being extremely remote is a high-risk business given the costs of transport, water and power supply, and more. Remaining within Canadian mining districts, however, reduces some of that risk and helps significantly upfront capital costs which in turn reduces the threshold for a deposit to be economically viable.

What made you decide to invest heavily in Callinex?

Callinex is growing tremendously, Porterfield notes, and says its expertise in discovering high-grade copper and gold in Manitoba is unmatched. He also says its shares have experienced significant momentum recently, and points to the track record of its technical experts, including founder and Canadian Mining Hall of Famer Mike Muzylowski, who was instrumental in discovering 12 VMS mines in Manitoba's Flin Flon area, as well as James Pickell and Alan Vowels, both of whom won the PDAC Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award for their role in discovering 777 Mine and Lalor Mine, respectively, in the Flin Flon mining district.

What is Callinex working on currently?

Porterfiled points to the rapidly expanding Rainbow deposit located in the Flin Flon mining district. Rainbow is a high-grade copper deposit which also hosts gold, silver and zinc and is located within 500m of a hydroelectric powerline, historic shaft. Rainbow is a newly discovered deposit located within thirty minutes by existing road access to processing facilities in Flin Flon, MB. The only currently operating mine, the 777 mine, is due to shut down next May and the facilities will be in need of new feed. Rainbow has the potential to provide a sustainable future for the town and clean supply of copper given its high-grades and access to clean low cost power.

To learn more, visit https://callinex.ca/

