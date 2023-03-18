Max Porter’s Shy opens an extraordinary window into a troubled boy’s mind

Max Porter 'neither wallows in the deprivation nor quite lets anyone off the hook' in Shy - Geoff Pugh

In 1995, the golden age of drum’n’bass, a teenage boy walks away from Last Chance, the residential special education facility he’s wound up in, wearing a rucksack full of rocks. As he makes his way over a rural landscape, he’s visited – perhaps more accurate to say ram-raided – by memories of childhood, recent scuffles, therapy sessions, the desperate entreaties of his mum and stepdad, and the violent or self-destructive decisions that brought him to Last Chance and kept him there. This single, brief and self-burdened journey on foot is the setting of Shy, Max Porter’s fourth book – and best since his 2015 debut Grief is the Thing with Feathers.

In many novels about troubled young working-class men, there’s a kind of rubber-necking – and an inverted sentimentality that borders on the sadistic. But there’s nothing patronising here; we’re brought too close to Shy’s perspective for that. Porter neither wallows in the deprivation nor quite lets anyone off the hook. As Shy’s stepfather reminds him when he catches him abusing prescription painkillers, “You’re a nice boy, we live in a nice town…” So why on earth is he behaving like this?

Among other things, the book becomes a lament for the lack of understanding of neurodiversity, in the 1990s and up to today. Shy is desperately frustrated because he’s “a bit much”, even for the experts: “The other teaching staff and I feel you’re taking up more than your fair share of space at the moment… Just dial things down a bit, please.”

What Shy recalls, in its literary ambition, is Samuel Beckett’s radio play Embers: a cast of shades tormenting you with your worst memories, the greatest hits of your tantrums and meltdowns. Shy, of course, has plenty of these. Through Porter’s attention to detail, the boy’s unpredictable overreactions to the smallest provocations (he’s often tipped over the edge by a moment of potential connection or kindness) feel plausible and shockingly familiar. After lashing out, Shy sometimes feels embarrassed and “boring”.

There’s something in that fear of boredom; one of his methods of transcending the grey haze of the ordinary is via a library of cassette tapes of jungle and drum’n’bass (he dreams of becoming a DJ), which he shares with the other boys at Last Chance. Here there’s both community and understanding as well as a promise of escape. Passages about Shy’s night terrors are soundtracked by his ever-present Walkman, which lends a relentless rhythm to harrowing scenes delivered in single sentences.

Porter has an uncanny ability to demonstrate the way a spark of childlike anger or disappointment can conflagrate into a life-ruining inferno. In the efforts of those around the boy – teachers, counsellors, family – what is dramatised is the unstoppable force of love, care and patience, however clumsy, meeting the immovable object of Shy’s misunderstood rage. The novel is brilliant on the multiple humiliations of adolescence: the stench of Lynx Africa, and the merciless gibes of teenage boys, a constant exchange of insults “like flirting’s grim twin”.

There are further levels to the blend of voices and elements of peril in the plot: a crew filming a documentary about the school (in which Shy refuses to participate), Last Chance itself under threat of being developed into luxury flats. The thought of losing this temporary sanctuary is destabilising to the boys, and there’s a refreshing lack of cynicism to that: nothing there quite works, but everyone is sincerely trying.

Shy has survived, somehow, so far, but as he stumbles through the fields under his load, literal and figurative, we gradually become aware that his destination is a deep pond on the school’s estate. This sense of foreboding is matched by an ending that steers into the metaphysical – drug-induced or otherwise – without losing its purchase on reality.

Porter has already developed a body of work distinguished by its concision, poetic facility of language and polyphony, in novels that also pack a devastating emotional punch. This book is likely to do very well, and deserves to – as a work of literature more than the social intervention it might get attention for – but you ought to read it particularly if you have no interest in its premise whatsoever: Shy is an act of humanity and grace, heightened by its distinctive form and artistry.

Luke Kennard's Forward Prize-winning poetry collection Notes on the Sonnets is out now. Shy is published by Faber at £12.99.