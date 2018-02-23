Max Parrot has a burning desire to perform at his best

Canadian Olympic snowboarder Max Parrot has had a great deal of success in the sport. At the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the snowboarder won a silver medal in the slopestyle snowboarding event. One of the best feelings in the world for him is when he finishes a run.

“When you land, you just think about all of the work you’ve put into it,” Parrot shared with Yahoo Canada Sports. “It’s like years and years of work and you land your run, and you just get really happy.”

The 23-year-old is also extremely driven, and his hard work has helped him take his career to new heights.

“I’m the kind of guy that you can put in front of me a ton of barriers, and I am going to break all of them,” said the PyeongChang silver medalist.

Parrot’s mindset has also changed over the years. The Olympian was once driven by medals, but now he finds that there is more to competing than just winning.

“I used to say I want to have gold at every event. Now I say my goal is to perform at my best. If I perform at my best the medals should come with it.”

Parrot has proven that very little can get in his way, and he’ll take this mentality into the men’s big air final on Saturday.

More Olympics coverage from Yahoo Canada Sports:



