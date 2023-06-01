Max Has More Discovery+ Shows Than HBO Shows

Though Max is “The One to Watch” for HBO content, the HBO Max-replacement app’s TV library is actually comprised of more Discovery+ shows, according to new data.

Research from streaming-app aggregator Reelgood, shared with IndieWire, states Max’s compilation of 1,208 different series is comprised 55 percent by Discovery+ shows. Forty-two percent of Max series migrated from HBO Max; the remaining 3 percent are new Max exclusives.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from IndieWire

Max is a combination of HBO Max and most of the content on Discovery+. (Discovery+ is still available as a standalone app; the ad-free version costs $6.99 per month to Max’s $15.99 per month.)

Episode counts follow a similar pattern. As of May 23, the old HBO Max had 22,191 individual episodes of TV, according to Reelgood. As of May 25, Max has 51,575 episodes. Discovery+ has 59,048 TV episodes. Of course, not all episodes of television are created equally. It’s a bit simpler to compile stacks of “Chopped” or “House Hunters” episodes than it is to churn out prestige (read: expensive) HBO dramas.

With more TV comes fewer movies. According to Reelgood’s tally, Max has 113 fewer films (2,264) than HBO Max had (2,377). Discovery+ was never a destination for feature films, hosting only 237 as of May 23. Ninety-six percent of Max’s film library was previously on HBO Max; the remaining 4 percent are either new Max originals or shared between Max and Discovery+.

IndieWire ran Reelgood’s findings by a spokesperson for Max to check for accuracy. We did not immediately receive a response.

In August 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery began trimming underperforming titles from its service ahead of the Max merger. Some, like “Westworld,” now live on a FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel, while others are pure casualties of the cost cutting. Those have included everything from HBO Max original movies like “An American Pickle” and “Charm City Kings” to reality shows like “Legendary” and “Finding Magic Mike.”

HBO Max traditionally has been one of the better homes for cinephiles, boasting a wealth of TCM classics and Studio Ghibli films. And by comparison, Max still has more movies than Disney+ (1,343) and Hulu (1,192) and isn’t far off from Paramount+ (2,456). According to Reelgood, as of May 4, Netflix, had 3,902 movies.

Ahead of the Max launch, Warner Bros. Discovery reported having 97.1 million global direct-to-consumer subscribers. That number was a combo of linear HBO, HBO Max, and Discovery+ subs.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.