Max McGreevy leads rain-delayed Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Max McGreevy completed a 9-under 63 on Saturday to share the second-round lead and had a one-stroke advantage when darkness suspended third-round play in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.

Much of the field began the third round in the evening in sunny conditions after heavy showers hit Keene Trace for the second consecutive day. More than 2 1/2 inches of rain over two hours delayed play for nearly 5 1/2 hours, with bare-footed grounds crew using buckets to clear water from bunkers.

McGreevy and Matti Schmid, a former University of Louisville player, each shot 63 and were at 16-under 128 after the completion of the second round — a stroke ahead of first-round leader Adam Svensson.

Those three were among the last to tee off and completed three holes. McGreevy opened with a birdie, Svensson birdied the par-3 second hole and Schmid was even after a bogey on the second hole.

Ricardo Gouveia carded a 7-under 65 in the second round for a 15-under 129 total and was even through three holes.

Sean O’Hair, Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax were each at 14 under, with O’Hair and Streelman completing four holes.

McGreevy’s remarkable second round completed on Saturday morning ultimately featured 10 birdies, including four over a five-hole stretch on the front to overshadow the American’s lone bogey on the par-4 seventh hole. Schmid’s bogey-free round included nine birdies, including three on Keene Trace’s four par-5 holes.

“I don’t know if I put 10 birdies together in a tournament the last couple of weeks, so to put it together in one round regardless how easy the course was playing felt really good,” McGreevy said earlier in the day. “Golf swing feels good, putter feels good. Just kind of giving myself looks and just seemed to keep going in the hole.”

Just a few golfers were able to tee off soon after the second round was completed. Darkness also suspended play Friday, when fog and thunderstorms caused nearly 5 1/2 hours of delays.

