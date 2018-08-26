Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega in the Works for UFC 231

Brian Ortega and Max Holloway

While it is not a done deal, Brian Ortega on Saturday admitted that he has been contacted about rebooking his fight with featherweight champion Max Holloway, likely for UFC 231 on Dec. 8 in Toronto.

"Nothing's official," Ortega said in a backstage scrum with reporters, when asked about the fight. "Yeah, it's true, we got the call and they offered us to fight in December. I said, 'yes.' I'm not sure exactly where. I think they are pushing for Toronto.

"I'm sure Max received the same call. I haven't heard anything from his side yet, but it looks like it's going to happen."

Though Ortega said he has agreed to the fight, sources told MMAWeekly.com's Damon Martin that it has not been finalized yet.

Holloway was originally supposed to have put his belt on the line opposite Ortega on July 7 at UFC 226. The bout was canceled when Holloway continually displayed concussion-like symptoms during fight week.

TRENDING > Dana White Claims UFC Now Worth More Than $7 Billion Following ESPN Deal

The UFC has helped Holloway get the medical attention he needs to return to the cage. UFC president Dana White recently said that Holloway was doing fine, but that he wanted to keep the Hawaiian on the sidelines a little bit beyond what doctors had said was safe just to keep him from delving immediately back into training.