Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar address their UFC 240 match-up (video)

Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar UFC 222 faceoff

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar have been trying for the better part of the last two years to step into the Octagon and fight. There is no rivalry, no venom, no trash-talk. They are simply two fighters that respect each other and want to see who comes out on top when they put their skills to the test.

They are both hoping that the third's time is a charm, as they are now scheduled to headline UFC 240 on July 27 in Edmonton.

TRENDING > UFC presser face-offs: Khabib vs Poirier, Cormier vs Miocic, Holloway vs Edgar, Whittaker vs Adesanya

As part of the UFC's seasonal promotional press conference, which took place during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Holloway and Edgar addressed their match-up and how they approach the game plan after having been scheduled to fight twice before.