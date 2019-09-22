Max Holloway to defend featherweight title vs. Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski will square up on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas with the featherweight title on the line. (AP/Kathy Willens)

Max Holloway is offcially set to defend his belt.

Holloway will put his featherweight title on the line against Alexander Volkanovski on Dec. 14 at UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the UFC announced during UFC Mexico on Saturday. The news was first reported by the Daily Telegraph.

Volkanovski confirmed the news on Twitter, letting his followers know he’s “ready to show everybody who the best [featherweight] in the world is!”

Ready to show everybody who the best FW in the world is! #UFC245 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 21, 2019

Holloway currently boasts a 21-4 record, and is fresh off his win by unanimous decision over Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 in July. The 27-year-old fell to Daniel Poirier earlier this year for the interim lightweight title, marking his first loss since 2013. The fight in December marks the first time he’s fought three times in a single year since 2015, too.

Volkanovski has one win under his belt already this year — he beat Jose Aldo at UFC 237 in May by unanimous decision — and holds a 20-1 record. The Australian’s only loss came back in 2013, when he fell to Corey Nelson.

The duo will be the second title fight at UFC 245, joining Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie in their battle for the women’s bantamweight title. Three other matchups are also set for the card, per MMA junkie: Robbie Lawler will take on Santiago Ponzinibbo, Jessica Eye will face Viviane Araujo and Matt Brown will fight Ben Saunders.

