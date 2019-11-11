Max Holloway: ‘Alexander Volkanovski is the next cupcake’ (UFC 245 video)

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway - UFC 245

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski are both extremely confident headed into their UFC 245 featherweight title showdown.

Volkanovski has been waiting a long time to get a crack at the Hawaiian and believes he knows how to the crack the code.

Holloway, however, has ruled over the featherweight division for several years. His last loss at 145 pounds was a decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2013. He has won 14 consecutive fights at featherweight and plans to make Volkanovski number 15.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz slams door on speculation that he’s retired

Hear what the UFC 245 co-main event fighters had to say at their kickoff press conference in New York City. UFC 245 takes place on Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas.