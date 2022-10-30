Max Griffin reveals ‘mushy’ injury at UFC Fight Night 213: ‘You don’t have to be a doctor to know it’s f*cked up’

Nolan King and Ken Hathaway
·2 min read
LAS VEGAS – Max Griffin picked up another big win at UFC Fight Night 213, but it came at a cost.

As he sat at a post-fight news conference Saturday, Griffin (19-9 MMA, 7-7 UFC) sported a wrap on his left hand, a covering for what he described as an unpleasant open wound due to internal damage.

“I mashed my hand pretty bad,” Griffin told MMA Junkie and other reporters. “It’s real mushy. I thought I broke my hand. I was going to say some sh*t in the corner: ‘I think I broke my hand.’ But I’m smarter than that. I kept it clean, but it’s what I expected. The only thing different is that he’s a little tougher than I thought. We did what we had to do.”

Griffin, 36, returned the win column when he defeated Tim Means (32-14-1 MMA, 14-11 UFC) by split decision. He spoke of his performance with pride, especially considering his inability to fully utilize his tools.

“I couldn’t grab,” Griffin said. “I did my best, but it was more positioning. … So I was really good on being heavy and using my body and my legs. I’m happy. (It was) my second co-main event. It was my second win as a co-main event. To me, this is five straight. That (Neil) Magny (loss) was whatever. (I’ve won) five straight.”

The injury Griffin sustained occurred in Round 1, though Griffin doesn’t know exactly when. When he got backstage and took off his gloves, the damage was seen for the first time.

“My bone is sticking out,” Griffin said. “Dr. D put it in. I was talking to Heidi Androl and then I said, ‘Bye Heidi.’ Then, it popped back out. Yeah, it’s pretty nasty. I showed everyone and they’re like, ‘Ew.’ You don’t need to be a doctor to know that it’s f*cked up.

“They think it’s broken or the capsule is torn or something. (I’ll get an) MRI – no big deal. I’ll keep pushing. I want to fight soon, though. Once this is healed, I want to keep fighting.”

