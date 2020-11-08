Max George's Surreal Simpsons Routine Certainly Got Strictly Come Dancing Fans Talking

Anyone who’s been watching Strictly Come Dancing for a long time will know that when the show puts on its themed special, the wardrobe department invariably goes all out.

And even after all these years, Strictly proved that it can still surprise us, with Saturday night’s Movie Week extravaganza delivering one of the most surreal moments in the show’s 16-year history.

Yes, we are, of course, talking about Max George’s performance, which was inspired by The Simpsons.

For their Movie Week performance, Max and his professional partner Dianne Buswell channelled Homer and Marge Simpson (The Simpsons did have a film, let’s not forget, so we’ll allow it), in an eye-catching performance we’re definitely not going to forget in a hurry.

What’s more, this week was Max and Dianne’s Couple’s Choice routine, meaning they weren’t restricted by the usual rules of ballroom and Latin dancing when they took to the floor – as you can clearly see in the video below…

 

The performance sparked a lot of conversation online, with some loving seeing the pair’s unique take on The Simpsons while others… well… others were less enthusiastic:

For what it’s worth, the Strictly judges seemingly loved Max’s performance, awarding him 24 points of a possible 30.

This put Max in joint third place on the leaderboard, behind Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh and comedian Bill Bailey.

Max George playing Dianne Buswell's leg like a saxophone during their Simpsons performance (Photo: BBC)

Sadly, it was a rather different story for former NFL star Jason Bell, whose Star Wars-inspired Paso Doble put him at the bottom of the pile.

Find out which of the 11 remaining couples found themselves in the dreaded dance-off in Sunday’s Strictly results show, airing at 7.25pm on BBC One.

