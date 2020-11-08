Max George's Surreal Simpsons Routine Certainly Got Strictly Come Dancing Fans Talking

Anyone who’s been watching Strictly Come Dancing for a long time will know that when the show puts on its themed special, the wardrobe department invariably goes all out.

And even after all these years, Strictly proved that it can still surprise us, with Saturday night’s Movie Week extravaganza delivering one of the most surreal moments in the show’s 16-year history.

Yes, we are, of course, talking about Max George’s performance, which was inspired by The Simpsons.

For their Movie Week performance, Max and his professional partner Dianne Buswell channelled Homer and Marge Simpson (The Simpsons did have a film, let’s not forget, so we’ll allow it), in an eye-catching performance we’re definitely not going to forget in a hurry.

What’s more, this week was Max and Dianne’s Couple’s Choice routine, meaning they weren’t restricted by the usual rules of ballroom and Latin dancing when they took to the floor – as you can clearly see in the video below…

The performance sparked a lot of conversation online, with some loving seeing the pair’s unique take on The Simpsons while others… well… others were less enthusiastic:

didn’t know i needed to see max george as homer on strictly until it happened — em🍓 (@emmcarterrrr) November 8, 2020

This was so unique. As an old Simpsons fan who knows the opening sequence by heart, that choreography and all the little nods to the original was amazing! #Strictly https://t.co/I7N0WXiNL0 — A (@inmytvfeelings) November 7, 2020

Love it or hate it. I loved Max and Diane’s routine! Performing to the Simpson’s theme tune actually really worked! That was so much fun too 😃😃 #Strictly #StrictlyMovieWeek #MovieWeek — Dan Baynham (@Dan_Baynham95) November 7, 2020

That was the most bonkers dance I’ve ever seen. Never thought I’d see the day where the Simpson theme song appeared on Strictly. Loved that. 😂 — Steph 🔮 (@stphsmn87) November 7, 2020

Max George as Homer Simpson is literally the funniest thing I’ve seen in 2020. Which wasn’t very difficult cause this year has been abysmal 😂 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/AF2zhK2CjH — CH (@OfficialCWH) November 7, 2020

This may be the strangest thing I’ve ever seen but I can’t stop watching it https://t.co/K6zHHpddDY — Rachel 🌸 (@gallagh3rbr0s) November 7, 2020

this feels like a fever dream https://t.co/m250ZBwzUL — merry kristen (@veIvetgoldmines) November 8, 2020

Don't know what to say about Max's dance. I applaud him really because that was a tough routine. It just looked weird. But weird is cool. Bizarre judging tonight. Hard to believe Shirley is into the Simpsons #Strictly — Anthony Morris (@exbedian1) November 7, 2020

This Simpsons routine is the most surreal thing I’ve seen this year and that’s saying something #Strictly — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) November 7, 2020

It is no longer the day Joe Biden was elected president, it’s the day that Max George from The Wanted danced as Homer Simpson on national television #Strictly — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) November 7, 2020

my therapist: dianne buswell and max george as homer and marge simpson arent real, they can't hurt you



dianne buswell and max george as homer and marge simpson:#strictly pic.twitter.com/SinlFYI2BZ — amy is kewis wife (@iqrasahmed) November 7, 2020

Still can't get Max George as Homer Simpson out of my head. It has actually ruined me.#Strictly — Danny Denay 👫🏳️‍🌈 (@DannyDenay) November 8, 2020

sweet lord i am trying to un-see max and dianne already how TERRIFYING omg #strictly — kiera 🍂 (@kiera_hardie) November 7, 2020

This has blown my head off 🤯 who approved this 😂 https://t.co/dXo4KMwXNI — Owen Roberts (@Optrez) November 8, 2020

Stop paying the licence fee https://t.co/xlDOw2X2tv — Harry Harris (@CmonHarris) November 8, 2020

The Simpsons dance on Strictly. It’s so cursed but I can’t stop watching it??? — Todd (@ToddR_) November 8, 2020

I’m still thinking about that Simpson’s dance on Strictly last night. Can you even get PTSD from a dance? — Paul (@paulyearley_) November 8, 2020

Didn’t sleep well last night, kept having night terrors about the Strictly Simpsons sexy leg saxophone donut dance. — Em (@dizzlekickss) November 8, 2020

Couldn't sleep last night, my sleep paralysis demons were The Simpsons from Strictly doing the tango around my room — Josh Evans (@JoshEvans_) November 8, 2020