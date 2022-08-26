Max George documents removal of Stacey Giggs tattoo as he moves on with Maisie Smith

(Getty)

Former The Wanted member Max George has documented the removal of his tattoo tribute to ex-girlfriend Stacey Giggs following his new relationship with Eastenders star and Strictly co-star Maisie Smith.

George, 33, took to Instagram to tell fans that he was covering up his ink to the former WAG, 42, which was a tattoo of her name on his wrist during their four-year relationship.

The Strictly Come Dancing star has since been linked to 21-year-old Strictly 2020 runner-up Smith after being spotted on holiday together in Crete, showing PDA in the streets whilst shopping for furniture.

Max George appeared on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 and is on the 2022 tour alongside Maisie Smith. (PA)

The singer documented his trip to INK’D tattoo studio in Fulham, London on his Instagram stories, where he also got new ink of a large lion and rose tattoo on his forearm.

The forearm ink is thought to be a surprise for his new girlfriend.

According to the Daily Mail, George said: “She will just have to wait and see. I have shown a few designs and that but nothing, not that big. She likes tattoos, I’ve got a few already so it should be a nice surprise.

“I have wanted this for years, it’s not about anyone in particular, it’s not overly meaningful. It’s just the mix of the lion, I love lions and the rose, which matches the first tattoo I ever got.”

He added: “A guy showed me a design which I loved about ten years ago and I’ve just come down to London to spend a bit of time here and I thought you know what, change of scenery, get a new tat, new me, innit? Got my nails done.”

George and Smith are thought to have grown closer on the Strictly live tour this year after they both starred on the BBC series in 2020.

Passengers on a shared flight reportedly told The Sun that the pair “looked like a very loved-up couple — they were all over each other for the entire four-hour flight.”