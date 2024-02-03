What’s New on Max in February 2024

February on Max brings the final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the return of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Tokyo Vice” and “Clone High.”

Season 12 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” premieres on Feb. 4. The video podcast “The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm,” produced by iHeart in conjunction with HBO, is available on Max on Feb. 1. It’s hosted by Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin as they recap each episode of the series, featuring guests including David, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis and Bob Odenkirk.

And mark your calendars with a big ol’ spiral for Feb. 24: It’s the season finale of the eerie “True Detective: Night Country,” where we hope Jodie Foster and Kali Reis’ characters find out who or what killed the researchers they found frozen to death on the ice.

Dicks: The Musical (A24)

Also new to Max on Feb. 2 is the A24 comedy “Dicks the Musical,” starring writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp as obsessed businessmen who discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents. It costars Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally and Bowen Yang as God.

Premiering on Feb. 1 is Season 2 of animated series “Clone High” and the new Max Original series “Chasing Flavor,” hosted by celebrity chef and best-selling author Carla Hall.

Stylish crime drama “Tokyo Vice,” which is executive produced by “Miami Vice” creator Michael Mann, returns for Season 2 of Feb. 8 and John Oliver’s Emmy-winning satirical news show returns for Season 11 on Feb. 18.

Here’s what’s new on Max in January 2024.



Host Carla Hall on Chasing Flavor, Season 1. (CREDIT: Max)



February 1



Bad Education (2004)

Batman vs. Robin (2015)

Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

The Bling Ring (2013)

Brooklyn (2015)

Chasing Flavor (Max Original)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Citizen Kane (1941)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Clone High, Season 2 (Max Original)

Dying of the Light (2014)

Everest (2015)

The Family (2013)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

A Ghost Story (2017)

Godzilla (1998)

Godzilla 2000 (1999)

Gorky Park (1983)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Leviathan (1989)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Menashe (2017)

Midsommar (2019)

Miss Sharon Jones! (2016)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Music From Another Room (1998)

My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

The Notebook (2004)

Only The Strong (1993)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

Rolling Along: Bill Bradley (2024)

Save Yourselves! (2020)

Se7en (1995)

Sex and the City (Movie) (2008)

Shorts (2009)

Son of Batman (2014)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Stone (2010)

The Trust (2016)

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Up In the Air (2009)

The Visit (2015)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

February 2



Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone

Dicks: The Musical (2023)

Serving the Hamptons, Season 2



February 3



Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)



February 4



Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)



February 5



Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel)



February 6



The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original)



February 7



The Deep Three

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)



February 8



They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original)

Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)



February 10

The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)

Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Race for the White House (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)



February 11

Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)

Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet)

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)



February 12

Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, Season 2B (HGTV)



February 13

Trial By Fire



February 14

Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel)



February 15

Bea’s Block (Max Original)

Bleed For This (2016)

The Truth About Jim (Max Original)



February 16

Underdogs United, Season 1



February 17

Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery Channel)



February 18



Evil Lives Here, Season 8B (ID)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original)

Naked and Afraid, Season 17 (Discovery Channel)

Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)



February 20



Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC)

Renovation Aloha (HGTV)



February 22

Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original)

San Andreas (2015)



February 23

Machete Kills (2014)



February 26

The Man Who Played with Fire



February 27

God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)



February 29

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (ID)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2D



This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.

The post What’s New on Max in February 2024 appeared first on TheWrap.