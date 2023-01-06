RE/MAX donates $5,000 to North Hastings Inspiration Place

In a Dec. 19 post from the North Hastings Inspiration Place Facebook page, they announced that they had received a donation from the real estate team at RE/MAX Country Classics Ltd. for $5,000 for the new library build to be completed later next year. Kim McMunn, CEO and head librarian of the North Hastings Public Library, and real estate broker of record Vicki Parlette from RE/MAX Country Classics Ltd. comment on this donation.

McMunn also contacted Bancroft This Week on Dec. 19 about the donation from RE/MAX Country Classics. She said that the donation for $5,000 had been made during the retirement celebration for real estate agent Val Miles (who is also a Town of Bancroft councillor) at the Wattle and Daub that day. McMunn confirmed that Parlette and RE/MAX had made the donation to be used for a Quiet Space in the new library build.

“A place to escape from all the hub activity and just enjoy a good book. I can almost see reading buddies sitting close and quietly sharing a new read. So exciting!” she says.

The new library build is expected to be completed late in 2023, and will double the current library’s floorplan to nearly 5,000 square feet. In addition to the Quiet Space, it will have areas like a learning common, an early readers’ space, the makers’ space, accessible washrooms, a kitchen space and a WIFI patio zone, where patrons can use their devices on the patio while enjoying a latte and a sunny day. It will be open to all residents of Bancroft, other municipalities in North Hastings and beyond, providing services and programming to these communities. NHIP has already gotten $1.375 million from the federal and provincial governments, leaving $500,000 to be raised, which Parlette’s RE/MAX donation will go towards.

Parlette says that the donation came about as she comes from a family of librarians and avid readers.

“We’ve been in the area and always loved the library. Even though we haven’t physically gone in in a while, we do a lot of the online now. But the library has always been an amazing place. It means a lot to us personally, my husband and I. Our two daughters are academic librarians and we’re all avid readers,” she says. “So, the libraries and the spaces they provide is hugely important to us.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times