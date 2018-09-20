Max Domi strangely sucker bombs Aaron Ekblad in preseason game



The Canadiens’ big offseason acquisition sure made an impact — on Aaron Ekblad’s skull — in his first taste of action with Montreal.

Max Domi, who was the return from Arizona in the Alex Galchenyuk deal earlier this summer, showed his quick hands in the Habs’ preseason contest against the Panthers on Wednesday, though likely not in the way the team was hoping for in literally the most meaningless game of the 2018-19 campaign.

Max Domi with the sucker punch on Ekblad 👀 pic.twitter.com/irKuY418Nf — The Hockey Hangout (@HockeyHangout) September 20, 2018





After engaging the Panthers all-star defenceman in the corner, Domi clutched onto the former Calder Trophy winner by the collar of his jersey and mixed in a few left-handed rabbit shots before shaking the mitt of his right and delivering a devastating blow to the head of Ekblad, who dropped to the ice and came up sporting a bloody face before angrily heading to the room for evaluation.

Panthers coach Bob Boughner said Aaron Ekblad was pulled from the game by the league to be evaluated for a concussion. It was determined he did not sustain a concussion on the Domi punch and did not break his nose. So clean bill of health for Ekblad. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 20, 2018





Domi received a two-minute roughing minor along with a match penalty and game misconduct as the Habs fell to Florida 5-2, and his brain-turd will likely result in a multiple-game suspension and cost him a solid chunk of regular season time.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun confirmed that NHL player safety is looking at the incident, but no further disciplinary details had yet emerged at the time of this posting.

