Mawson Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and Year-End Documents

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces the filing of an independent technical report with an effective date of September 14, 2020, entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate" for the Company's 100% owned Rajapalot Property in Finland (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report"), in support of the Company's news release dated September 14, 2020.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report was authored by Mr. Rod Webster of AMC Consultants Pty Ltd of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent of the Company and "qualified persons" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The NI 43-101 Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Further to the Company's news release dated August 28, 2020, the Company also announces the filing with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities of its audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended May 31, 2020 and related Management's Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form for the year ended May 31, 2020.

Mawson Gold Limited is a gold exploration and development company and has distinguished itself as a leading exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland and its Victorian gold properties in Australia.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's expectations and timing of the resource expansion and definition program at Rajapalot, Finland, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

