Mavs rout Grizzlies 112-85, ending Memphis' winning streak

  • Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles after a basket is made against the Chicago Bulls in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles after a basket is made against the Chicago Bulls in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
  • Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) dunks the ball ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) dunks the ball ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) brings the ball up court ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) brings the ball up court ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) handles the ballagainst Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) handles the ballagainst Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks to shoot against Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks to shoot against Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
·2 min read
In this article:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Luka Doncic had a triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and the Dallas Mavericks used a second-half rally to rout Memphis 112-85 on Friday night, ending the Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games.

Doncic had 18 points in the second half, connecting on 8 of 10 shots. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points, and Jalen Brunson and Marquese Chriss had 15 points each, with Brunson adding nine assists.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 19 points and eight assists, Desmond Bane had 16 points, and Kyle Anderson added 12. The Grizzlies lost for the first time since Dec. 23.

While Memphis was on a franchise-best winning streak, the Mavericks were playing well. Before losing 108-85 at New York on Wednesday night, Dallas had clicked off six straight victories.

Dallas gained a bit of a cushion in the second half, starting the third quarter shooting better than the first half. That catapulted the Mavs to an 84-73 lead entering the fourth. Donicic scored 10 points in the third to help the Mavericks build their lead as they outscored Memphis 34-18 in the frame.

When Dallas rattled off the first seven points of the fourth, the lead swelled to 18. Grizzlies interim coach Darko Rajakovic called off his starters with five minutes left and Memphis trailing by 24.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocol) were both out. . Dallas has won seven of the last 10 games in the series. .Maxi Kleber started his 10th game of the season.

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies had swept three back-to-backs in the streak. They beat Minnesota on Thursday night. .C Steven Adams returned after missing four games in health and safety protocols. .F Brandon Clarke started his first game of the season.

UP NEXT:

Mavericks: Host Orlando on Saturday night.

Grizzlies: Host Chicago on Monday night.

