Mavs' Doncic sits vs. Kings with toe injury

·1 min read
DALLAS (AP) — All-Star guard Luka Doncic sat out the Dallas Mavericks' home game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday because of a left toe sprain.

Doncic ranks sixth in the NBA in scoring (27.8 points per game), 18th in rebounding (9.2) and fifth in assists (8.8).

The Mavericks entered the game 31-16 this season with Doncic in the lineup and 6-9 without him.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd said he hopes Doncic will return for the Mavericks’ next game, at home against Utah on Monday night.

Doncic was the Western Conference player of the month in February. He averaged a league-best 34.7 points — scoring a career-high 51 against the Los Angeles Clippers — with 10.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists as Dallas went 7-3.

Doncic, who turned 23 on Monday, had 41 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in Thursday’s home win over Golden State.

Saturday’s game will be the first that he has missed since power forward Kristaps Porzingis, considered Dallas’ No. 2 scoring option going into the season, was traded to the Washington Wizards on Feb. 10 for guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Davis Bertans. Before Porzingis was traded, Doncic missed 22 of 56 games because of injuries or COVID-19 protocols.

