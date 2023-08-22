Mavropanos 'will give everything for fans and the shirt'
New West Ham signing Konstantinos Mavropanos said he will "give everything for the fans and the shirt".
The 25-year-old, who was at Arsenal between 2018 and 2022, from Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee and has signed a five-year contract with the Hammers.
Speaking to the club, he said: "I am really happy and excited to be here – and to be back in the Premier League with West Ham United.
"It’s an exciting time to be joining the club after last season’s Conference League win – and I am really looking forward to the next step in my career. I can promise the fans I will give everything for them and the shirt."
David Moyes added: "I’m pleased to welcome Konstantinos to West Ham United.
"We’ve been looking to add to our centre-half options this summer, so it’s good we’ve been able to bring in an international defender of his ability.
"We’re really looking forward to integrating him into the group."