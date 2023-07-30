Mavka: The Forest Song review – formulaic Ukrainian animation makes a plea for nature

A slightly synthetic-looking animation style undermines the message of this Ukrainian tale (released both in its original Ukrainian version and an English-language one), which, like numerous films before it, makes a case for coexistence between humanity and the natural world.

Mavka is a green-haired woodland sprite who finds herself charged with the job of guarding the “Heart of the Forest”. But she is torn between duty and her love for musician Lukas, a human, and as such, part of the threat that she is sworn to fight against. It’s formulaic stuff, but the use of folk music – Lukas spends a lot of time noodling on his flute – adds a distinctive character and degree of charm.