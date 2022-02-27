Mavericks vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Mavericks
    Dallas Mavericks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Dallas Mavericks (35-25) play against the Golden State Warriors (43-17) at Chase Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $3,556,091 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $4,162,343 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave Early
@DavidEarly
Going off Woj, if Kevin Durant’s return is imminent but won’t be vs. Tor, that points to 3/3 Mia for KD.
If Simmons’ return is not this week but ‘on the heels’ of KD & his 1st game won’t be 3/10 Phi, that leaves for Simmons #nets debut:
3/6 Bos
3/8 Cha
3/13 nyk
3/15 orl
3/16 Dal – 2:01 AM

Ryan Blackburn
@NBABlackburn
The only teams with fewer losses than the Nuggets against sub .500 teams are the Suns and the Warriors. – 1:33 AM

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Hawks hope to improve playoff standing in key 4-game stretch

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are aiming for a top-six spot in the NBA playoffs, knowing a repeat of their pace before the All-Star break won’t be close to good enough. One year after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, the Hawks feel a sense of urgency to improve their play in the final 24 games of the regular season. They visit Chicago on Thursday night to open a crucial stretch of four games against teams ahead of them in the conference playoff standings, including two against the

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Jake DeBrusk scores twice as Bruins top Kraken 3-2 in OT

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period. David Pastrnak scored his 28th of the season and 20th in

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • John Tavares contributes to winning way beyond goals

    Some Leafs fans have started to give John Tavares a hard time for his double-digit goal drought but Toronto's captain contributes to his team with his attention to detail and two-way style of play, essential to the team's winning this season.&nbsp;

  • Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old has smashed several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Ticats offensive lineman Van Zeyl again bringing awareness to homelessness

    Even on his worst days, Chris Van Zeyl has never had to worry about having a roof over his head, a warm bed to sleep in or where his next meal was coming from. On Friday night, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats veteran offensive tackle will again leave the comfort of his Burlington, Ont., home and spend the night in his Dodge Charger to help bring awareness to homelessness. "You look at how extremely lucky and privileged we are to have a house and a warm bed, it's very sobering," Van Zeyl said in a teleph

  • IIHF suspends Andri Denyskin 1 year for racist gesture toward Black player

    Five months after he directed a brutally racist gesture at an opponent, the IIHF has banned Ukraine men’s national team player Andri Denyskin for a year.