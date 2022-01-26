Mavericks vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (27-20) play against the Golden State Warriors (13-13) at Chase Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 25, 2022

Dallas Mavericks 9, Golden State Warriors 7 (Q1 07:11)

Golden State Warriors @warriors

lil’ floater gets the squad on the board

📺 @NBAonTNT

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Too 3️⃣ASY.

@Kristaps Porzingis | #MFFL

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Game. On.

#DubNation

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Important game for the Wolves tonight. Portland is playing well of late, but GSW, Phoenix, Utah and Denver are up next. Little room for error. – 10:01 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Curious why, mere days after saying he'd start Jonathan Kuminga with Draymond Green out, Steve Kerr moved Kuminga back to the bench? Kerr explained pregame tonight: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio…

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

How many points will Klay Thompson score tonight? pic.twitter.com/28XTZDuVmn – 9:51 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Tonight’s starters ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UNdCfaCsXI – 9:50 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Check the clock!

Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/hOtJ6cayB5 – 9:42 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Who’s staying up with us tonight, MFFLs? pic.twitter.com/kq6oKVeMCI – 9:37 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic

GS starters: Wiggins, Porter, Looney, Thompson, Curry

9:02 tip @theeagledallas – 9:32 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Your first five on the floor tonight.

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After missing games against the Rockets and Jazz, Klay Thompson will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Mavericks.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors coach Steve Kerr on why he’s not worried about Andre Iguodala’s injuries pic.twitter.com/eeUBayjbh9 – 9:25 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

How many points will Luka score tonight against the Warriors?

(Odds via @FDSportsbook)

Golden State Warriors @warriors

just getting started

@Oracle || Game Ready

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

The latest from Klay Thompson, who will return tonight against the Mavericks: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio…

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

A few minutes ago, Steve Kerr said this about the #Mavs: “Dallas has been one of the best teams in the league over the past few weeks. They’re very good defensively. We’re going to have to knock down shots. They’re also very physical. They rebound well, so we’ve got to box out.” pic.twitter.com/898DfuAdhh – 9:00 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry shooting just past the logo pic.twitter.com/S6CM9qpmr2 – 9:00 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry trying to make some shots again pic.twitter.com/GkR6bhozBN – 8:55 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

The Kings are currently shooting so badly (20.8 percent) I looked up the worst single game field goal percentage in NBA history. The Philadelphia Warriors shot 16.4 percent against the St. Louis Bombers on Feb. 7, 1948. I don’t think it’s in play, but at this rate who knows. – 8:52 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

details

@Oracle || Game Ready

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Here is Steve Kerr’s answer when asked why he moved away from Jonathan Kuminga as the starting PF after only two games. Said with Draymond out, “anything is on the table based on matchups” and it isn’t an “indictment” on Kuminga. pic.twitter.com/eG4RCsWNzj – 8:43 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I know Denver’s winning, but I can’t stop watching Cade. He’s got Luka energy. Maybe not quite that potent, but it’s similar. – 8:42 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Mavs coach Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic with navigating an injury-challenged season pic.twitter.com/PahD9jUlBq – 8:39 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Klay Thompson starting tonight against the Mavericks. No Andre Iguodala for Warriors, per Steve Kerr. – 8:28 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the team will have an update on Draymond Green’s progress on Sunday – 8:22 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, and Kevon Looney are the starters tonight against the Mavs. – 8:21 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson (who was questionable) will start tonight vs. Mavs.

This is the Mavs’ first time facing Thompson since March 23, 2019. – 8:17 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Per Kerr: Klay Thompson will play tonight. 9:02 tip @theeagledallas – 8:17 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starters tonight vs Mavericks

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Otto Porter

Kevon Looney – 8:17 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Klay Thompson, questionable with L knee soreness, is a go tonight. In the starting lineup per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. – 8:17 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Klay Thompson will be available and start after being listed as questionable with left knee soreness. – 8:16 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Klay Thompson will play tonight and start. Porter will start at PF. – 8:16 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will play tonight in his usual starting spot vs Mavericks – 8:16 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Klay Thompson will play and start tonight against the Mavs. – 8:16 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson will play tonight. – 8:15 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Graphic tee vibes pic.twitter.com/FuuGM8WfL3 – 8:10 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After Jordan Poole hit Utah's Jordan Clarkson with a smooth crossover on Sunday, the Warriors' bench exploded on the sideline.

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Andrew Wiggins' All-Star campaign has slowed considerably this month. Can he gas himself up in a national TV matchup against Luka Doncić?

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

I believe in the best-team, best-player approach to MVP. Hurt Curry last year, helps him this year. – 7:41 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

In the latest edition of NBA power rankings from Rookie Wire, the Warriors dropped another spot on the list.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

A lot of Lakers/LeBron fans at Barclays tonight. Also a lot of empty seats at tipoff. Feels like it did when the Warriors were here a couple months ago. That was the night Steph was getting MVP chants on the road. – 7:35 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Sounds like James Wiseman is getting closer for the Warriors. May not play tonight against Mavericks, but he’s close to returning for the first time in forever. – 5:10 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Got a ton of good questions in this week's Warriors mailbag, including this: What's the concern level over Klay Thompson's sore knee?

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 16.22

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.38

3. LeBron James: 14.94

4. Joel Embiid: 14.31

5. Kevin Durant: 14.21

6. Stephen Curry: 13.85

7. Trae Young: 13.79

8. James Harden: 13.23 pic.twitter.com/qfoLnDbC19 – 4:30 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Details on All-Star Weekend festivities are beginning to trickle out, and starting Thursday, so will the rosters.

So…

We debated whether Luka Doncic should start the 2022 NBA All-Star Game: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:16 PM