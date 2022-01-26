Mavericks vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

  • Dallas Mavericks
    Dallas Mavericks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Klay Thompson
    Klay Thompson
    American basketball player
  • Steve Kerr
    Steve Kerr
    American basketball player and coach

The Dallas Mavericks (27-20) play against the Golden State Warriors (13-13) at Chase Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 25, 2022

Dallas Mavericks 9, Golden State Warriors 7 (Q1 07:11)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Golden State Warriors @warriors
lil’ floater gets the squad on the board
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/XKbako4ZnX10:09 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Too 3️⃣ASY.
@Kristaps Porzingis | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/NfSxLiPam110:08 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Game. On.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/sh4q3Wi4jI10:03 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Important game for the Wolves tonight. Portland is playing well of late, but GSW, Phoenix, Utah and Denver are up next. Little room for error. – 10:01 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Curious why, mere days after saying he’d start Jonathan Kuminga with Draymond Green out, Steve Kerr moved Kuminga back to the bench? Kerr explained pregame tonight: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio…9:54 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
How many points will Klay Thompson score tonight? pic.twitter.com/28XTZDuVmn9:51 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Tonight’s starters ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UNdCfaCsXI9:50 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Check the clock!
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/WDbIqLUrG99:45 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/hOtJ6cayB59:42 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Who’s staying up with us tonight, MFFLs? pic.twitter.com/kq6oKVeMCI9:37 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic
GS starters: Wiggins, Porter, Looney, Thompson, Curry
9:02 tip @theeagledallas9:32 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/wn1lOjQWw49:31 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing games against the Rockets and Jazz, Klay Thompson will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Mavericks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/25/inj…9:30 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on why he’s not worried about Andre Iguodala’s injuries pic.twitter.com/eeUBayjbh99:25 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
How many points will Luka score tonight against the Warriors?
(Odds via @FDSportsbook) – 9:21 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
just getting started
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/pyILDt3jRG9:20 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest from Klay Thompson, who will return tonight against the Mavericks: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio…9:13 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice
A few minutes ago, Steve Kerr said this about the #Mavs: “Dallas has been one of the best teams in the league over the past few weeks. They’re very good defensively. We’re going to have to knock down shots. They’re also very physical. They rebound well, so we’ve got to box out.” pic.twitter.com/898DfuAdhh9:00 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry shooting just past the logo pic.twitter.com/S6CM9qpmr29:00 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry trying to make some shots again pic.twitter.com/GkR6bhozBN8:55 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
The Kings are currently shooting so badly (20.8 percent) I looked up the worst single game field goal percentage in NBA history. The Philadelphia Warriors shot 16.4 percent against the St. Louis Bombers on Feb. 7, 1948. I don’t think it’s in play, but at this rate who knows. – 8:52 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
details
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/DALKx2oqJW8:46 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is Steve Kerr’s answer when asked why he moved away from Jonathan Kuminga as the starting PF after only two games. Said with Draymond out, “anything is on the table based on matchups” and it isn’t an “indictment” on Kuminga. pic.twitter.com/eG4RCsWNzj8:43 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I know Denver’s winning, but I can’t stop watching Cade. He’s got Luka energy. Maybe not quite that potent, but it’s similar. – 8:42 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs coach Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic with navigating an injury-challenged season pic.twitter.com/PahD9jUlBq8:39 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Klay Thompson starting tonight against the Mavericks. No Andre Iguodala for Warriors, per Steve Kerr. – 8:28 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the team will have an update on Draymond Green’s progress on Sunday – 8:22 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, and Kevon Looney are the starters tonight against the Mavs. – 8:21 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson (who was questionable) will start tonight vs. Mavs.
This is the Mavs’ first time facing Thompson since March 23, 2019. – 8:17 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Kerr: Klay Thompson will play tonight. 9:02 tip @theeagledallas8:17 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Mavericks
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter
Kevon Looney – 8:17 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson, questionable with L knee soreness, is a go tonight. In the starting lineup per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. – 8:17 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay Thompson will be available and start after being listed as questionable with left knee soreness. – 8:16 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson will play tonight and start. Porter will start at PF. – 8:16 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will play tonight in his usual starting spot vs Mavericks – 8:16 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson will play and start tonight against the Mavs. – 8:16 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson will play tonight. – 8:15 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Graphic tee vibes pic.twitter.com/FuuGM8WfL38:10 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Jordan Poole hit Utah’s Jordan Clarkson with a smooth crossover on Sunday, the Warriors’ bench exploded on the sideline. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/24/wat…8:00 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins’ All-Star campaign has slowed considerably this month. Can he gas himself up in a national TV matchup against Luka Doncić? nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…7:55 PM

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
I believe in the best-team, best-player approach to MVP. Hurt Curry last year, helps him this year. – 7:41 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In the latest edition of NBA power rankings from Rookie Wire, the Warriors dropped another spot on the list. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/25/war…7:36 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A lot of Lakers/LeBron fans at Barclays tonight. Also a lot of empty seats at tipoff. Feels like it did when the Warriors were here a couple months ago. That was the night Steph was getting MVP chants on the road. – 7:35 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Sounds like James Wiseman is getting closer for the Warriors. May not play tonight against Mavericks, but he’s close to returning for the first time in forever. – 5:10 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Got a ton of good questions in this week’s Warriors mailbag, including this: What’s the concern level over Klay Thompson’s sore knee? sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior…4:39 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 16.22
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.38
3. LeBron James: 14.94
4. Joel Embiid: 14.31
5. Kevin Durant: 14.21
6. Stephen Curry: 13.85
7. Trae Young: 13.79
8. James Harden: 13.23 pic.twitter.com/qfoLnDbC194:30 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Details on All-Star Weekend festivities are beginning to trickle out, and starting Thursday, so will the rosters.
So…
We debated whether Luka Doncic should start the 2022 NBA All-Star Game: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…4:16 PM

