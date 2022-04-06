Mavericks vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

Yahoo Sports Canada Videos

Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry's game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.