Mavericks vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Dallas Mavericks (49-30) play against the Detroit Pistons (23-56) at Little Caesars Arena
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $2,542,868 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $5,696,623 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: N/A
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!